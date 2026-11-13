When someone passes, honoring their last wishes is about the most decent thing you can do. So when Jeanie Buss recently sat down with German outlet “Süddeutsche Zeitung Magazin,” that’s exactly where the conversation went.

Had she and her siblings gone against their late father’s wishes by selling the Los Angeles Lakers?

Buss shut that down right away. Then she explained why it’s more complicated than it looks.

The fight over the final 17.8 percent

In October 2025, the Buss family sold a majority stake in the Lakers. The buyer? Mark Walter. The price tag? $10 billion.

Even then, the family didn’t walk away completely. Together, the siblings still held 17.8 percent. Now Jeanie’s brothers (Johnny, Jim, Jesse and Joey) and sister (Janie) want to sell that too.

The problem? NBA rules. Whoever runs a team has to own at least 15 percent of it. A sale would cost Jeanie her job as governor. That’s a role she has held since 2013. So she did what few would. She took her own siblings to court to stop it.

According to “Süddeutsche Zeitung Magazin,” the conflict has “Shakespearean” traits. Think “King Lear,” just with a basketball team instead of a kingdom.

A more modern example? HBO’s hit show “Succession.”

The back door in the Buss blueprint

Would Jerry have taken that deal if he hadn’t passed in 2013? Absolutely not. Jeanie made that clear herself.

“He himself would never have given up the Lakers for any amount of money in the world,” she said.

Does that mean the family went against his wish to keep the Purple & Gold forever, though? Not necessarily. Not if you look at what else Jerry’s daughter said.

“His plan,” Jeanie explained, “was for his children to live carefree and happy lives and for the Lakers to keep being successful.”

When she took over the team, that plan came with “the responsibility of carrying out” it, she added.

There was also a back door. If the siblings felt they’d be better off, they “could sell” their shares in the team, the 65-year-old remarked.

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Why the $10 billion offer won out

Having that green light was key. Especially once working together brought neither of them carefree lives nor happiness.

“Many family businesses run into trouble because the people involved want different things. That was starting to happen with us too,” Jerry’s daughter remarked.

With cracks already showing, the final push came from elsewhere.

“My father was a visionary,” she said, “but not even he could have foreseen the enormous rise in the value of sports teams that we’re seeing right now, in the NBA as well as in soccer with the Premier League in England. The Lakers have become a global brand.”

Take, for instance, Liverpool F.C. The club sold for £300 million in 2010. By 2024, it was worth $5.37 billion.

During a similar time frame, the Lakers went from $643 million in 2010 to that record sale.

From a business point of view, it just made sense. That, plus the other reasons Jeanie gave, led her and her siblings to take what she called a “pretty good offer.”

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