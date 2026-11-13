Chantelle Anderson entered the WNBA in 2003 as an All-American and the No. 2 overall draft pick. At Vanderbilt University, she shattered record after record, getting drafted by the Sacramento Monarchs after becoming the program’s all-time leading scorer.

However, through her first two seasons, she served merely as a utility player, and it quickly became clear that nothing would come of the lofty pre-draft expectations. On top of that, the 6’6″ center had the misfortune of injuries, and her career ended after five seasons at the age of 27.

Anderson came out as a lesbian

Although many expected her to translate her college dominance onto WNBA courts, Anderson is mostly remembered for coming out as a lesbian and doing so while dating a player from a rival team.

“I didn’t care. I’ve always been somebody who’s I’m going to do what I’m going to do,” Anderson said on the “Curious Mike” podcast. “And so I remember I was dating someone on like a rival team and my teammates like knew. It came out like we were dating and then a rumor started that we were dating and some of my teammates like found out or whatever.”

Anderson feared nobody

Although the basketball player’s identity was never revealed, Anderson admitted that the rest of the locker room watched in amazement at how bravely she stood up for herself.

“I didn’t hide it and so me and this other girl on the team who was also dating women, we felt the need to like come out and make it official cuz people was talking about it,” Anderson recalled. “Again, totally different culture back then, but so we have this meeting and like there she is. She’s crying.”

“She’s like, I hope you guys like still love me for who I am and then it got to my turn and I was like, y’all, listen, do I date men? Yeah. Do I date women? Yeah. I think you all know who my girlfriend is; basically I’m going to do whatever I want to do,” she added. “So I hope we’re good. Like that’s how I told my team.”

Related: “98 percent of the women in the WNBA are gay” – A former WNBA star claimed she was forced to retire for being heterosexual

Anderson never lived up to the hype

Today, her life is completely different; as she admitted in one part of the podcast, she decided to leave lesbianism behind and turned to Christianity. This consequently led her to as many as 13 years of abstinence and her life is entirely different compared to her WNBA days.

Looking at the bigger picture, Darko Milicic wasn’t the only No. 2 overall bust in the 2003 draft class. Anderson also arrived carrying massive expectations, only to walk away better known for her off-the-court headlines after posting modest career averages of 4.1 points and 2.0 rebounds in 12.7 minutes across just 124 WNBA appearances.

Related: “There are as many straight women in the league as there are gay” – Sheryl Swoopes hated the narrative that the WNBA is full of lesbians