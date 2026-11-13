At 41 years old, LeBron James is still expected to help lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a championship. However, unlike earlier stages of his career, he may not need to be the team’s most dominant player to get there. With a talented roster around him, headlined by Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Jaylen Brown and VJ Edgecombe, the Sixers can rely on his experience and basketball IQ rather than his physical dominance.

That’s the view of his former teammate Richard Jefferson, who discussed James’ changing role on the “Road Trippin’ Show.” Jefferson believes Philadelphia is in a rare position where it doesn’t need a feared version of James to compete for a title.

A basketball mind like no other

James is in the twilight of his career, and despite showing glimpses that he can still dominate a game with his force, the consensus is that his greatest asset today is his mind and his ability to read opponents, unlike any other player in the history of the league.

This is why Jefferson believes that, for the first time in his career, James doesn’t need to be as dominant as in the past, and that the Sixers offer the rare opportunity for him to let his mind do all the work rather than his body.

“They do not need a feared LeBron,” Jefferson shared. “A feared LeBron is an individual that when you get into a playoff series, he can mentally figure out where to get the guys, where the shots are coming from, how to get it done.”

“That’s where he is at his most feared in his brain and what he’s capable of doing. The manipulation of an offense in a series, that is the ultimate value. That’s the experience that he brings,” he added.

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The MJ comparison

Jefferson played alongside James on the Cleveland Cavaliers, even winning a ring in 2016. He is also among the very few players who have faced an aging Michael Jordan in the early 2000s.

Jefferson knows how the two GOAT candidates play and dominate the game, and to further explain his point, he detailed how James’ current state with the 76ers differs from Jordan’s last two years with the Washington Wizards.

“I played against a 40-year-old Michael Jordan. I’m not gonna disrespect MJ, but I’m saying it was like you were going in there with containment ideas and he didn’t have a team this good,” he stated. “You were like, ‘Oh, let’s contain him.’”

“He still hit us for 40 in one game. But my point is that even at that space, Michael Jordan and his team and what they were doing, it was a contain versus Jordan at 32, who was averaging 30 a night. Like that’s a different human being,” continued Jefferson.

Jordan, even though he was nearing his 40s, was still pressured to become the best player in the league with the Wizards, compared to James in Philadelphia, where he stands as the premier veteran presence who is expected to guide a team to a ring.

“Bron has a juggernaut with him, and his job is to manage these guys through 82. Help them get better. Help them see how he sees the game,” Jefferson explained. “So now you get into that chess match in series one, series two, possibly NBA Finals. Now you got that dude that’s just picking them apart.”

LeBron has been great in his role

So far, James is steering them in the right direction — the Sixers are 10-3, sitting second in the Eastern Conference. Despite producing the worst averages of his career, he has played his role to perfection.

The real test will come in the playoffs, when James, even at 41, will likely have to shoulder a heavier burden. For now, the Sixers haven’t needed him to.

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