Stephen Curry entered the 2026-27 season with two goals: to get the Golden State Warriors back to the promised land and stay relatively healthy. The second goal was obviously going to be tricky given Curry’s age, the mileage on his body, and the defense’s focus on him night in and night out.

And on Wednesday night, Curry’s and the Warriors’ worst fear came true as the two-time MVP exited the game against the Houston Rockets in the first quarter, was ruled out of the game, and later diagnosed with an oblique tear that will sideline him for at least two weeks, but will probably be out a month.

The development dampened what has been, so far, a remarkable season for the sharpshooting guard, who’s averaging 27.8 points on 50 percent shooting in only 26.3 minutes per game. Popular broadcaster Bill Simmons said what many in the basketball world felt, saying, “Why can’t we have nice things?”

A rejuvenated Curry

Many had written Curry and the Warriors off and for good reason. After all, Curry played in only 43 games last season due to numerous injuries. At the same time, the team’s second-best player, Jimmy Butler, isn’t expected to return until later in the season as he recovers from an ACL tear.

Meanwhile, the Warriors’ starting center, Kristaps Porzingis, didn’t even play a single game this season before stepping away due to health issues.

All that said, the Warriors’ prospects of success this season were bleak. However, Curry changed everybody’s minds with his phenomenal play. With the emergence of rookie Yaxel Lendeborg and steady play from the bench, the Warriors went on an eight-game win streak before losing to the Rockets on Wednesday.

While the loss hurt, nothing compared to the impact of Curry’s injury.

“I just don’t understand why we can’t have nice things. He’s my favorite non-Boston athlete, right? He’s one. Joker’s (Nikola Jokic) two,” Simmons said on his show.

Back to being himself

After battling injuries last season, Curry turned back the clock this season, playing with both quiet confidence and brash swagger reminiscent of his MVP years.

“He was rejuvenated on this Warriors team. The ceiling had been removed, especially if there’s a trade. And now they have this Houston game yesterday, and it’s like, f––k, Houston’s gonna be a tough matchup. He gets hurt after five minutes,” Simmons remarked. “And now they’re like, he’s out for two weeks. Could be as much as a month.”

“And it’s like, what the f––k? Like, I just talked myself into, we’re gonna go another round with Steph. I thought this was over,” he continued. “We’ve pulled him back out of storage, and he’s Steph again.Now he’s hurt.”

Gut-check time for the Warriors

The timing of Curry’s injury couldn’t have been worse. After losing to Houston, the Warriors will face the white-hot San Antonio Spurs on Friday night. After that, their road trip will take them through New Orleans, Dallas, and Memphis before returning to the Bay Area to battle the best team in the Eastern Conference, the Boston Celtics.

Without Curry and Butler, the Warriors will struggle to score, and it remains to be seen how Lendeborg will react to being the team’s go-to guy.

Related: “Concern is high” – Steve Kerr delivers worrying update on Stephen Curry’s abdominal injury