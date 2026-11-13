“They gon’ need him” – Tim Hardaway thinks Mavericks can’t afford to trade Kyrie Irving

Heading into the 2026-27 NBA season, there weren’t a lot of expectations for the Dallas Mavericks, aside from reigning Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg possibly leaping to stardom and Kyrie Irving making his long-awaited return to basketball.

At best, the Mavericks were expected to be fringe playoff contenders and right at the beginning of the season, there were rumblings that Irving might be moved. 12 games into the season, however, the Mavericks are 7-5 and have won three of their last four games, including a pair of three-game winning streaks.

As expected, Flagg is looking more and more like a generational star, but even more noteworthy is the return to form of Irving, who missed all of last season due to an ACL injury.

As such, the rumblings of a potential deal to ship Irving out of Dallas have quieted down a little bit, and even NBA veteran Tim Hardaway Sr. thinks that the Mavs won’t be making any moves for the NBA champion, especially if they’re aiming for a postseason berth.

“I don’t think they’ll trade him because they gon’ need him,” Hardaway said in a recent episode of the Crossover podcast.

Hardaway says the Mavericks will be a 4 or 5-seed

The former Golden State and Miami floor general went as far as to say that the Mavericks are a potential top seed in the Western Conference.

“They gon’ make the playoffs, sure,” proclaimed Hardaway. “They gon’ be in the upper-echelon of the West, they gon’ be like 4 or 5 up there.”

As high as Hardaway is on the Mavs however, he still isn’t putting them above the Los Angeles Lakers or the Minnesota Timberwolves.

“No, they’re not going to be better than the Lakers or Timberwolves,” Hardaway added.

The Mavericks’ new Dynamic Duo

Realistically speaking, a 4-5 seed isn’t too far-fetched for the Mavericks, especially if Flagg and Irving continue to play as well as they have so far.

Following his historic rookie campaign, Flagg continues to improve and establish himself as the future face of the franchise. This season, the 19-year-old is averaging a team-high 25.9 points, 6.9 assists, and 6.9 boards. In a tough win against the Pacers, Flagg became just the second teenager in NBA history to put up 40 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in a game, finishing with a 43-10-6 line.

Irving, meanwhile, looks like he hasn’t missed a beat even after being out for more than a season. The nine-time All-Star is currently averaging 22.9 points, 4.3 assists, and 3.2 boards.

With Flagg and Irving serving as the Mavericks’ new dynamic duo, they’ve taken down quality teams this season, including the Miami Heat, the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Houston Rockets.

Related: “That’s something I’m thinking about” – VJ Edgecombe says he’s open to joining the Slam Dunk Contest

Tough stretch of games ahead

If the Mavericks want to prove that they’re indeed playoff contenders this season, they’ll have a chance to do so in their next few games.

Following the beatdown they suffered at the hands of the Timberwolves Thursday night, the Mavericks will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics on a two-game road trip, followed by two games at home against the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Clippers.

After that, they head back on the road for games against the Utah Jazz, the Denver Nuggets, and the Phoenix Suns.

With their upcoming schedule featuring a mix of tough and very winnable games, we might get a better idea of where the Mavericks stand in the next couple of weeks.

Related: Cooper Flagg pulls off remarkable feat only one other teenager has accomplished in NBA history