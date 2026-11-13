After his standout one-and-done year at the University of Oklahoma, with incredible averages of 22.7 points and 14.4 rebounds per game, Blake Griffin swept every major national award and entered the NBA as the consensus No. 1 overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft, selected by the Los Angeles Clippers.

Fast forward to 2024, when he retired, Griffin is remembered as one of the most athletic players ever, with notable accolades: six-time All-Star, five All-NBA selections, and a third-place finish in MVP voting during the 2013-14 season.

Although Blake’s career is a massive “what if” due to severe injuries that cut his athletic prime short and stopped him from winning a ring, the former first pick had still put together a solid career, and yet, it wouldn’t be without his grueling work ethic, discipline, and resilience that got him to where he is and helped him push past his tragic injuries.

While most would applaud those highly touted characteristics, Griffin believes that’s a curse for every NBA player.

Griffin says players aren’t truly happy during their careers

After his last NBA season in 2022-23, the 13-year veteran waited by the phone to see where his career would take him next. However, during the entire 2023-24 season, the phone didn’t ring.

As a result, Griffin battled himself over whether it was all worth it, before one of his former teammates hit him with a reality check.

“I remember I was playing golf with JJ Redick once before I retired,” said Griffin. “This was before he took the job with the Lakers; he said something to me that stuck with me.”

“He was like, ‘I’m telling you, you won’t be truly happy until you retire,'” said Griffin. “And he meant it from the point of we’re not miserable playing basketball, but because he and I played together for five years, we were so similar in the way we prepared and the way we worked and how much we cared about the game, that’s just an all-encompassing, obsessive thing.”

The grind is almost insufferable

JJ Redick’s words resonated with Griffin so much he couldn’t shrug them off so easily. And after long analysis paralysis about what to do next, Blake realised he already knew the answer to his own question. Eventually, he decided to hang up his jersey.

Almost instantly, despite the deep pain, a massive wave of relief hit Griffin as he realised how much basketball had masked his appreciation for other things in life.

“And it’s hard to really appreciate the little things. It’s hard to appreciate making your own schedule, school drop-offs, the first day of school, doing all these different things.”

Although he loves basketball and it made him who he is, Griffin couldn’t bear the heavy load that comes with being an NBA player anymore, especially at 35.

“The way I took it and the way I think that he meant it is like it’s such a grind, mental grind, physical grind of putting literally everything you have into this thing. And then when you’re done, you just find this new sense of peace,” BG added.

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A new career as an analyst

Now, Blake has taken on a new career path.

Instead of transitioning to traditional sports broadcasting full-time, he leaned into his love for comedy, launching his own weekly late-night sports show, “The Stepback with Blake Griffin,” on Amazon Prime and YouTube through his company, Mortal Media.

With that, Griffin couldn’t fully let go of basketball, of course. On the side, he joined Amazon Prime’s NBA broadcast crew in the 2025-26 season alongside Dirk Nowitzki, Udonis Haslem, Steve Nash and Taylor Rooks.

In his new career, Griffin has found joy and peace, something that basketball couldn’t always quite give.

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