Michael Jordan wasn’t just the greatest basketball player to ever play the game. Jordan was also the superstar who took the NBA out of the drug-and-financial-crisis era and into worldwide popularity. Yet despite being the man who made the NBA the massive business that it is today, MJ wasn’t compensated accordingly.

During the maiden episode of the “KG & Stephen A.” Show, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith shared with Kevin Garnett an admission Jordan once made to him about his salary while playing in the NBA.

“Michael Jordan was like this: ‘Stephen A., I made that 30 and 33 million my last two years in the NBA.’ He said, ‘Do you realize that prior to that, for the first 11 years of my career, I never made more than $4 million,'”said Smith. “Michael Jordan didn’t make more than $4 million in a season in salary for the first 10, 11 years of his career, and that went into the 90s.”

MJ was grossly underpaid

Jordan took the NBA by storm in 1984 and never let up until his final retirement in 2003. However, because MJ signed a long-term 8-year $25 million extension with the Bulls in 1998, he was stuck with a salary that was never more than $4 million per year.

Michael never complained about being grossly underpaid, but after that deal expired in 1996, he asked for a two-year $36 million deal as his bottom-line figure, which the Bulls initially frowned on. But after the New York Knicks threatened to steal MJ from Chicago in 1996 with a one-year $25 million offer, the Bulls were reportedly 30 minutes from losing Jordan.

Fortunately, Bulls team owner Jerry Reinsdorf buckled, and after making a total of $29 million from his first two NBA contracts, the Bulls gave Jordan a record-breaking $30 million salary for the 1996-97 season. MJ reciprocated that, delivering his end of the deal by winning the Bulls’ 5th NBA championship.

The Bulls didn’t even want to pay MJ market value even after winning 5 titles

Before their Last Dance season, MJ asked for the 20 percent raise that he was eligible for in 1998. However, Jerry once again played hard to get and didn’t want to pay Michael $36 million. Ultimately, they agreed on $33 million, but after keeping mum one summer ago, Jordan took exception to Reinsdorf for letting their negotiation drag on too long.

“The money never had anything to do with me playing basketball,”said MJ. “But money always had a way of becoming an issue for someone. And it was always an issue for Jerry Reinsdorf.”

“After all these years, after all these championships, after all I had tried to do for the Bulls organization, after all those years of being underpaid, and you regret paying me market value? It was like a punch in the heart. His greed was deeper than his respect for me,” he firmly stated.

Related: “He’s out there freaking killing it” – Sophie Cunningham laughs off Stephen A. Smith’s “three white boys” Lakers criticism

He still became the league’s first billionaire

It’s crazy that MJ was never the NBA’s highest-paid player until his final two years in Chicago. It’s crazier that in 1997-98, his $33 million salary was larger than the combined payrolls of 19 NBA teams and $10 million more than the next-highest-paid player on the list. But perhaps the craziest figure is that Reinsdorf bought the Bulls for $16.2 million in 1985, and the team’s value skyrocketed to $307 million after Jordan won his sixth title in 1998.

Meanwhile, Jordan didn’t really need the money from the Bulls. He was making much more in endorsement deals, including his iconic shoe deal with Nike, and still ended up as the first NBA billionaire.

However, it was about principle. Not only did he win all those championships for the Bulls, but Mike also multiplied the team’s value by 20 when he left.

Related: Michael Jordan’s agent thinks modern NBA contracts are impossible to negotiate: “If that takes more than 30 seconds you need to get a new lawyer”