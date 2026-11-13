The NBA’s annual Slam Dunk Contest isn’t until next February, but it’s never too early to think about a wishlist of potential participants, and one of the league’s most exciting young guards may have just hinted at his involvement.

Thursday night following the Philadelphia 76ers’ 123-112 win over the Toronto Raptors, media caught up with Sixers sophomore VJ Edgecombe, who was excited about finding out that he was second in the league when it comes to dunks among guards this season, behind only Houston Rockets’ Amen Thompson.

“Amen? Man, he don’t even count, bro. Don’t count,” Edgecombe playfully said.

To be fair, the 6-foot-7 Thompson is listed as a guard/small forward, and he also finished top among guards and second overall in dunks last season.

When asked about potentially taking his talents to the Slam Dunk Contest next year, the 6-foot-4 Edgecombe said he was open to it.

“That’s something I’m thinking about,” said VJ.

Nothing set in stone

Before Philly fans, Edgecombe fans, and fans of high-flying smaller guards get excited, however, the Bahamas native isn’t locking anything in just yet.

“Obviously, I don’t want to sit here and give a yes, or I don’t want to sit here and give a no, but that’s something I’m thinking about for sure,” Edgecombe added.

Following an impressive rookie season, VJ has continued his solid play for the 10-3 Sixers, averaging 12.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.1 assists. If the Sixers can establish themselves as true title contenders and Edgecombe continues to be a key contributor for the team, he’ll definitely be an exciting addition to the contest.

For sure, VJ brings a level of star power to a dunk contest that has sorely lacked it over the last few years. Since last year, however, multiple people have called for Edgecombe to breathe life into the contest, including Bill Simmons, Carmelo Anthony, Draymond Green and Vince Carter.

Last season’s Slam Dunk Contest was underwhelming

From 2023 to 2025, Mac McClung managed to bring some excitement back to the Dunk Contest by breaking out never-before-seen slams coming from a smaller guard. After three straight wins, however, McClung skipped last season’s contest, and a new crop of aspiring aerial artists were tapped to compete in what was once the most anticipated part of the NBA’s mid-season showcase.

Unfortunately, and this is no shade to the players that joined, a group consisting of eventual winner Keshad Johnson, Carter Bryant, Jaxon Hayes, and Jase Richardson simply didn’t make for an exciting contest. Shaquille O’Neal even went as far as calling it the “worst dunk contest ever.”

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Stars continue to skip the Slam Dunk Contest

Back in the day, the Slam Dunk Contest included stars like Michael Jordan, Dominique Wilkins, Carter, Dwight Howard, Blake Griffin, and there was even that one season that featured some of the top young players in the league like Damian Lillard, Paul George, and John Wall.

These days, however, the usual participants in the contest include uber-athletic bench warmers and G League call-ups that casual fans have never heard of. Even McClung, who won three straight times, did so representing two different teams, because he was also mainly a G League player.

Whether it’s a fear of failing or a fear of getting hurt, the league’s big stars have opted to steer clear of the contest, and while it’s fully understandable, the tradeoff is that the dunk contest will always be a bit underwhelming.

If young stars like Edgecombe, Shaedon Sharpe, and Stephon Castle, as well as more established players like Anthony Edwards and Zion Williamson, were to take part, it would definitely breathe new life into the contest.

Related: “You was the MVP of the league, bro” – VJ Edgecombe says he keeps reminding Joel Embiid who he is