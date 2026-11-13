NBA legend and now analyst Charles Barkley has, over the years, been critical of modern-day players when he thinks they are underperforming. Among them was Blake Griffin, who, like Sir Charles, played the power forward position.

Griffin first starred for the Los Angeles Clippers after a stellar collegiate run at the University of Oklahoma. BG ushered in the “Lob City” era in L.A., featuring a reinvigorated Clippers campaign after years of struggle.

Although Griffin was generally impressive with the Clippers, Barkley was not hesitant to call out the high-flying forward when he fell short of expectations. This included instances when Blake settled for jump shots instead of using his size, athleticism and physicality to attack the basket.

Barkley’s criticisms extended even when Griffin left the Clippers and had stops with the Detroit Pistons, Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics.

Better relationship with Sir Charles

Over the years, Griffin admitted to being somewhat bothered by Sir Charles always being on his case. However, after speaking with the 1993 MVP later in his career and following his retirement, BG gained a better understanding of where Chuck was coming from. Blake is now happy to share that they have developed a much better relationship.

“Well, you know what? We’re actually boys now. We went and did this golf thing together. I can’t lie, I was always just like, ‘Why? Give me a break, man.’ I never was like, ‘God, Charles is awesome.’ Then you spend time with him and you see who he is,” Griffin shared to GQ’s Zach Baron in a sit-down interview.

“[Also] I wasn’t the only person [he was criticizing] and at times it’s also not unwarranted. There were games I played bad; I could have done better and this and that. And if that’s his style and that’s how he does it, that’s totally fine. It’s not that you can’t be critical; I just think I wanted to do it a little differently,” he added.

Griffin dishing out his own takes

BG called it a career in 2023 and has transitioned to broadcasting and media. He works as a studio analyst for NBA on Prime and hosts the late-night sports talk show “Stepback,” which airs on Prime Video and YouTube. Blake is also a brand ambassador and featured personality on FanDuel’s basketball content.

Like Barkley, he dishes out various takes on what is happening in the NBA both on and off the court. To help him with his job, Griffin said he is investing time and effort to continue educating himself about basketball, talking to players, coaches and team executives and picking their minds.

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Batting for greater accountability

Now working as an analyst, Griffin is also advocating for greater accountability among NBA stakeholders, including members of the media who cover the league.

On an episode of “Stepback,” Blake touched on sports journalism, expressing concern over what he sees as its gradual decline in recent years. Griffin pointed to the diminishing presence of traditional sports coverage, which has increasingly given way to instant news reporting.

“This insider is a reporter who kind of doesn’t have to keep the same journalistic extent of a reporter. They know the rules, but they don’t necessarily follow them if the rules get in the way,”said Griffin.

“They’re like Jack Reacher of sports reporting. Sure, they care about law and order, but sometimes you have to beat up 12 guys in a bar and just hope the cops let it slide. And of course, they let it slide because Jack Reacher’s way too big to go to jail,” he added.

Griffin endured his share of criticism from Barkley and other pundits and observers during his playing days, but those experiences appear to have helped shape him both as a player and now as he navigates the next chapter of his career.

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