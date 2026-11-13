With the major additions of LeBron James, Jaylen Brown, and a number of other key rotation players, the Philadelphia 76ers have emerged as one of the best teams in the league this season.

So far, James, Brown, and All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey have been solid for the Sixers, as they’ve roared out to a 10-3 start to the season. Franchise star and former Most Valuable Player Joel Embiid, however, hasn’t been looking like his elite self.

Over the first ten games of the season, Embiid is only posting averages of 17.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 3.8 assists on just 38% from the field and 12.1% from three. While the stats aren’t too shabby overall, they’re far from what you expect to see from your franchise cornerstone.

And while Embiid tries to get back into MVP form, his teammates definitely have his back, especially sophomore sensation VJ Edgecombe.

“I always tell him, ‘You was the MVP of this league, bro, you’re that good,’” Edgecombe said following the Sixers’ 123-112 win over the Toronto Raptors, Thursday night.

Edgecombe says he’s constantly reminding Embiid of his abilities

Against the Raptors, Embiid finished with 20 points on 7-for-17 shooting, and while it’s a pretty standard stat line for someone of his caliber, it was definitely a step in the right direction, especially since he had failed to hit the 20-point mark in five of his last six outings, including a six-point stinker against Cleveland that saw him go 0-for-9 from the field.

Edgecombe, who had an all-around game against the Raptors with 15 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists, maintains that Embiid just needs to remember who he is.

“I always tell him, ‘Nobody can stop you, there’s not one person in the NBA that can guard you. You can face up, you can back to the basket, nobody can guard you,’” VJ added.

Injuries have played a part, says Edgecombe

As great as Embiid has been for his career, perhaps the biggest knock against him is that he’s always hurt. He’s played just a total of 96 regular season games over the last three seasons, and when you’ve missed that many games, doubts begin to creep in. It’s hard to remember just how good you are if you aren’t playing.

Edgecombe understands that Embiid’s slow start could also be tied to his mindset.

“Obviously, the injuries and all that have played a part, but it’s more in the mind; it’s a mind thing,” VJ explained. “I just want him to know that he ain’t lose a step, for real.”

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Embiid might be finding his rhythm

Whether it’s injuries, adjusting to a re-tooled team, or getting his mind right, what’s important is that Joel finds a way to be able to return to form, and more importantly, be able to stay healthy.

For Edgecombe, Thursday night’s win against the Raptors was a promising sign.

“He knows it, and he’s starting to. I see he’s finding his rhythm, and I say that you have to give the big fella some time, but he’s gonna find his rhythm, and I’m happy for him,” Edgecombe said.

When Embiid begins to get going, and everything begins to click for the 76ers, they’re going to be a very, very tough team to beat.

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