Boxing great Roy Jones Jr. knows a thing or two about basketball. In fact, he once played professional basketball as point guard of the Jacksonville Barracudas in the former USBL. And so when it comes to hoops, Roy knows what he is talking about.

When fellow Hall of Famer Andre Ward asked Jones on the “All the Smoke Fight” show where he thinks LeBron James ranks in the greatest-of-all-time discussion, Roy gave a detailed explanation that better explained basketball’s GOAT debate than many so-called NBA analysts.

“As far as a specimen, he’s No.1. He’s the best specimen to ever play the game to me cuz he’s 6’9″, he’s mobile, he’s athletic, he’s something, he’s a phenomenon…Now when people compare him to Michael Jordan, I get a little bit disgruntled because he’s not a Michael Jordan-type of player. He’s more of a Magic Johnson type of player,” said Jones.

Two different types of players

Roy went on to explain that LeBron should be classified as a greater version of Magic Johnson. However, he does not belong to the group that includes MJ, Kobe Bryant, and Allen Iverson because these guys were killers.

Jones explained that if James wakes up every day saying he is going to “kill,” people in Jordan’s group wake up asking how many they are going to “kill.”

“I’m not saying LeBron is not great. LeBron is great, but you got to look at what you’re looking at over here. You got a Floyd Mayweather defensive fighter, or you got a Roy Jones offensive killer. It’s two separate fighters. ‘Cause you thinking defense, we’re thinking offense with defense built in it. So you’re saying ‘OK, I’ma beat you, I’ma go through you.’ We’re saying ‘I’m going to get you out as quick as I can’ because that’s the difference between those types of players,” he added.

Floyd was tactical, not physical

Some people, including Floyd Mayweather himself, call him TBE or ”the best ever,” which is the equivalent of the basketball GOAT. However, Floyd was a defensive fighter who preferred to be tactical in the ring rather than rely on punching power. He’d rather play it safe and win by decision rather than go for the knockout.

Meanwhile, the knock on LeBron’s game is that he doesn’t always want to take that last shot because he’d rather make the right basketball play every time, even if it means passing up the chance to take the game-winning basket in favor of a wide-open teammate.

“Some people go with the facilitator over the killer because if the facilitator can get the right killers around him, he’s still going to be looking like a killer ’cause he got the right killers around him,” Jones finished his argument.

Related: “He’s out there freaking killing it” – Sophie Cunningham laughs off Stephen A. Smith’s “three white boys” Lakers criticism

No comparison

LeBron won four NBA championships. However, in his first two with the Heat, he had a “killer” named Dwyane Wade and a Game 6 shot from Ray Allen. Meanwhile, James also played with a “killer” named Kyrie Irving when his Cleveland Cavaliers rallied from a 1-3 Finals deficit to beat the 73-9 Golden State Warriors in 2016.

As Roy said, LeBron is one of one. No one has done the things he’s done. King James has the career; he owns the records, but as far as putting him in the same sentence as MJ, there is no comparison.

Related: “He is Magic Johnson with Michael Jordan’s ability” – Gilbert Arenas makes his GOAT case for LeBron James