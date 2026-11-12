Golden State Warriors rookie sensation Yaxel Lendeborg continues to have a solid maiden season in the league, and people have started to take notice of the 11th-overall pick in this year’s NBA Draft.

Wednesday night against the Rockets in Houston, it was a former Warrior who became the latest to sing the rook’s praises.

The 24-year-old Lendeborg put up 25 points and pulled down ten rebounds, but the Warriors came up short on the road, 115-108. Even in the losing effort, Lendeborg’s double-double performance drew praise from former Warriors star Kevin Durant.

“He’s a problem. A matchup problem,”said Durant, who got his first look at the Warriors’ newest young star.

KD, who helped Golden State to two NBA Championships, led the way for Houston with 20 points, five assists, and four rebounds.

Durant says he’s excited to see Lendeborg flourish

The 2014 Most Valuable Player also spoke highly of Lendeborg’s skills and his experience competing against one of the league’s brightest up-and-coming stars.

“Being that tall, and being that skilled too, I’m excited to see his career unfold,” added Durant. “Grateful that I got to play against him tonight.”

That’s some pretty solid praise for somebody who’s only played 12 NBA games in his career, and to be fair, Lendeborg deserves all the praise he’s getting.

So far, the 6-foot-9 forward out of Michigan has gotten praise from teammates Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, head coach Steve Kerr, and Warriors legend Chris Mullin.

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Lendeborg’s impressive rookie campaign so far

Through his first 12 games in the league, Yaxel is averaging 21.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 3.7 assists in 32.2 minutes of action. He’s also shooting 51.8% from the field and 42.6 % from behind the arc.

Indeed, Lendeborg has been an integral part of the Warriors’ success this season, as he’s helped the team to a strong 8-4 start, which is impressive given that not a lot of people expected them to be a top team in the league this year, especially with Jimmy Butler still out.

Lendeborg’s effort has landed him at the top of the NBA’s Rookie of the Year ladder, and if he continues to play at this level while helping the Warriors get wins, he just might bring that trophy home.

Curry left the game early with an abdominal injury

The headlines heading into the Rockets-Warriors matchup were the meeting between former teammates Durant and Curry.

Unfortunately, Steph exited the game just six minutes in after suffering what appeared to be an abdominal injury. According to Kerr, there is high concern regarding Curry’s injury.

Losing Curry will definitely be a huge blow to the Warriors, as the two-time MVP is currently averaging 30.6 points, 4.3 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game. If Steph is out, however, it opens up an opportunity for Yaxel to show what he’s really capable of.

Related: “My glorious king” – Yaxel Lendeborg reveals he’s replacing his Michael Jordan poster with one of Stephen Curry