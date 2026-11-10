"No politics, just straight numbers" - Tim Duncan once explained why he appreciated the NBA's forgotten "IBM Award"

In 2002, San Antonio Spurs star Tim Duncan won what would be the last-ever IBM Award.

Simply put, the IBM Award was given to the player who statistically contributed most to his team, as calculated by, you guessed it, IBM. This meant that unlike the league’s actual Most Valuable Player award, the IBM Award relied purely on numbers, no narratives, storylines, biases, or politics.

For Duncan, who finished second in MVP voting the season prior, this was a welcome achievement.

“It’s cool that they can put it out there where everybody is judged on the same level,” Duncan said in a 2002 interview. “No politics, just straight numbers.”

Duncan earned 112.82 statistical points, while Ben Wallace of the Detroit Pistons finished second with 103.75. The other top contributors, as calculated by IBM, included Kevin Garnett, Elton Brand, Shaquille O’Neal, Jason Kidd, Paul Pierce, Dirk Nowitzki and Tracy McGrady.

The difference between the MVP and the IBM Award

The NBA’s MVP award is mainly decided by human voters. At the time, the winner was decided by a group of writers and media personalities, and no matter how voters try to claim otherwise, there will always be a level of subjectivity.

With the IBM Award, there was no subjectivity at all, since the winner was determined through calculations involving the players’ statistics, the team’s statistics, and the team’s wins.

Ultimately, the calculations could be very confusing, complicated, and tedious. Fortunately, it was all done by computer.

“I’m glad IBM did it, because I don’t think I could have ever figured it out,” Duncan said of the computations.

At the end of the day, Duncan was just happy that the IBM Award provided a fair assessment of a player’s value based on his contributions to the team.

“There’s no hidden meaning behind it. Just straight facts,” he added.

Duncan’s best season

The IBM Award proved to be a precursor to things to come, as Duncan would also be named league MVP that same season, which turned out to be his best season in terms of scoring.

That year, Duncan averaged a career-best 25.5 points per game, along with 12.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 2.5 blocks per game. That season, he also earned All-Star, All-NBA First Team, and All-Defensive First Team selections.

“One of my main goals this year was to have my best season yet. I feel that I have,” said Duncan.

Duncan would win MVP again the following season, the second of his two career-MVP honors.

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The history of the IBM Award

The IBM Award was first introduced during the 1983-84 NBA season, and its inaugural winner was Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson.

Other winners of the award include Michael Jordan (twice), Charles Barkley (thrice), Duncan’s Spurs teammate David Robinson (five times), Dennis Rodman, Hakeem Olajuwon, Grant Hill, Karl Malone, Dikembe Mutombo, and Shaquille O’Neal (twice).

Johnson and Jordan were the only two guards to ever win the award, while only Robinson in 1995, O’Neal in 2000, and Duncan in 2002 went on to also win league MVP that same season.

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