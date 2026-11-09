"He needs them more than they need him" - Byron Scott and Olden Polynice say LeBron James picked a low-risk situation with 76ers

The new-look Philadelphia 76ers are off to a rousing start with a 9-2 record; they are tied with the Los Angeles Lakers for the best record in the entire league. Many say the addition of LeBron James has given the Sixers the steady veteran presence they never had, and he’s making the difference.

However, according to former Showtime Lakers guard Byron Scott, it’s Joel Embiid’s health that holds the cards for the Sixers, and the team was already hungry enough, even before Bron arrived in Philly.

“He needs them more than they need him,”said Scott on his podcast. “If you look at Philly right now, and again, I always go back to it, especially when you got a young group of guys that just got ousted in the Eastern Conference, they’re going to come back hungry. And we’ve been saying from Day 1 that the key to that team is Embiid. If he stays healthy, they’ve got a chance, right? That’s before they added LeBron. I still think that.”

The Sixers don’t need Bron to get over the hump

Many felt that the Sixers were already serious contenders last season with Tyrese Maxey, Embiid, and VJ Edgecombe, and that if only Joel had been healthy, they had a chance to go deep in the playoffs.

And so B-Scott says when they added JB, they even improved their title chances. So even before LeBron came, the Sixers were going to be a force to reckon with in the Eastern Conference.

“Now him coming over obviously gives them an extra great player who’s done it all for so many years, to add to that lineup, that even gives them a better chance. But do they necessarily need him to get over the hump?” Scott added.

OP said LBJ was looking for an easy role where he could afford to sip wine during games

Scott’s co-host Olden Polynice agreed with Scott that the addition of Jaylen Brown put the Sixers over the top. Meanwhile, LeBron signing with the Sixers is like Kevin Durant joining the 73-9 Golden State Warriors.

“LeBron is the KD factor. It’s a bonus. That’s all it is. And he wanted to go somewhere where ‘I know I’m a great player, but not a lot’s going to be expected of me or asked of me, but yet I’m still going to play my game and provide. That’s why the man can freaking go in the stands and take a sip of somebody’s wine,” Polynice said.

Related: Giannis Antetokounmpo responds to Doc Rivers’ brutal comments about his game: “Ask him why he said what he said”

Myers looks at it from a different perspective

However, there are always two sides to a coin. If Scott and Polynice think that James took the surest road in Philly, former Golden State Warriors GM Bob Myers, who is now president of HBSE, the Sixers’ parent organization, looked at LeBron’s decision to head to Philly as choosing the toughest path.

“If you ever questioned the motivations of LeBron, he chose the hardest path, I think. Now you say best chance to win. He goes back to Cleveland. He’s a made man. He chose for only one reason. It’s to win. It wasn’t because ‘I played there before’ or ‘I grew up there’ or ‘I want to play with my friend.’ It was because ‘I want to win. So, I’m going to go where I want to go. It gives me the best chance to win,” Myers said.

Come to think of it, LeBron joining a loaded team only puts more pressure not only on him but on the entire organization as well to deliver a championship. The expectation on Philly right now is championship-or-bust. How is that a low-risk situation?

Related: “Set my clock to it” – Olden Polynice warned Joel Embiid’s inevitable injury will derail 76ers