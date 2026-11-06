“What did you kick your foot out for?” – Lip reader decodes fiery Lillard-Brooks confrontation

Dillon Brooks has made a career out of getting into opposing players’ skins, including Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard. Known for his tenacious defense, Brooks often guards the other squad’s best scorers, putting him at odds with Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, LeBron James, and, of course, Lillard.

But while his defensive chops are well respected, his shenanigans aren’t, and Lillard made that clear in a recent Blazers-Suns game when Brooks apparently targeted his left heel, near his surgically repaired Achilles tendon.

Unnecessary motion

After Brooks was called for stepping out of bounds, he shot the ball during the deadball situation and extended his leg long enough to make contact with Lillard’s heel. Of course, that area is sensitive for Lillard, considering he missed all of last season rehabbing from a ruptured Achilles tendon injury.

After Brooks’ leg hit his, Lillard immediately called him out.

“What did you kick your foot out for?” Lillard supposedly said, according to a renowned lip reader, “LegendZ.”

“I was shooting the ball, what are you talking about?” Brooks responded.

“After you shot the ball… you almost messed up my foot,” Lillard quipped.

Nobody can blame Lillard for questioning Brooks’ motives. After all, the basketball world knows Lillard’s long journey back from his Achilles injury and Brooks’ penchant for putting extra sauce on everything he does.

Related: Dillon Brooks at it again as cameras catch him appearing to target Damian Lillard’s Achilles

Brooks and Avdija also got into it

Blazers’ All-Star Deni Avdija is a master at drawing fouls. A well-built forward who never hesitates to ram his body into any forward to draw a foul, this tactic apparently frustrated Brooks enough to call him out on it. So, during a break in the action, Brooks bellowed, “He’s flopping all game!”

Avdija, though, got the last word, replying, “You’re the biggest flopper! I’m better than you!”

Related: “You were trying to be the villain. So be that” – Draymond Green challenges Dillon Brooks to own his reputation