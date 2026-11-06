“The best thing you can do is embrace it” – Carmelo Anthony urges Sabonis to accept Acuff's emergence

At 1-7 in the young season, the Sacramento Kings are one of five teams currently at the bottom of the NBA standings. But the Kings aren’t just losing; they are said to be a team in turmoil.

Rookie Darius Acuff Jr. has the coaching staff’s full green light, and he currently leads the league in field goal attempts per game. Acuff’s sudden emergence as the team’s go-to guy and his high-volume shooting have rubbed the team’s veterans the wrong way, including center Domantas Sabonis, who has been with the team since the 2021-22 campaign.

While some say Sabonis should want out of Sac Town, Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony thinks Domas should make the most of his situation.

“The best thing he can do is embrace it. ‘Cause the game is changing now. You don’t got De’Aaron Fox. You don’t have those guys that you’ve been growing in Sacramento no more. You got a young killer who’s gonna be here for a while. And you’re watching the franchise shift, so work with that in the time being,” he said.

Sabonis was a key player on the Kings’ 2023 playoff team

As the longest-tenured King on the current roster, Melo said he understands his frustration at suddenly seeing a rookie take the reins.

The Kings acquired Sabonis in the trade that sent Tyrese Haliburton to the Indiana Pacers, and he was instrumental in Sacramento ending its 16-year playoff drought in 2023. However, they haven’t been able to replicate that success in recent years.

Instead, they traded All-Star guard De’Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs in 2025, acquiring Zach LaVine and draft picks. But the Kings went 22-60 last season and finished as a lottery team.

Related: “Let’s see how long this is gonna take” – Mike Bibby predicts Kings turmoil over Darius Acuff Jr.

Kings have put their faith in Acuff

The Kings were expected to get the No. 5 pick based on their record, but they fell to No. 7 in the lottery and selected Acuff. Known for his scoring, Acuff hasn’t been shy about shooting early in his NBA career.

Meanwhile, Sabonis has seen his field goal attempts plummet to 8.6 per game, his fewest since 2018. Many say he is disgruntled and ready to ask for a trade, and experts think the Kings will oblige if they get a good offer. But Melo insists Domas should help Acuff grow.

“Let me help ‘shorty’ out. We ain’t good, so let me help ‘shorty’ out. Let me help the guard out. Let me teach him how to play with a center like this, who know how to roll, who know how to pass. Let me teach him to play with a big man like that,” he added.

Acuff presented with a rare opportunity

As for Acuff, Melo says the rookie has been given a rare chance to develop by learning from his mistakes and growing at his own pace. Given his potential, Anthony thinks the Kings have something special here if they do it right.

“When you have that opportunity to go through the grind, how you wanna go through it, but still accountable, but you can work through your mistakes. You can miss five times, and then you believe the sixth one is going in. That’s a different type of situation to be in. Not everybody gets that situation,” Anthony explained.

So far, Acuff is struggling, making just 39.7 percent of his shots, including only 30.8 percent from 3-point distance. But as Melo said, this ploy will work in the long run, and he won’t take this many shots long-term. However, Sabonis and the others have to be willing to make it work.

Related: “Come on, man” – Tim Hardaway reacts to Kings rookie Darius Acuff Jr. firing away at a historic rate