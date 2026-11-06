“You weren't the smartest basketball player” – Draymond Green dismisses Perkins' take on his defense

Draymond Green is one player who doesn’t back down from anyone on the basketball court or off it. When someone from the media goes at him, he never fails to answer back, and he doesn’t care if a simple criticism turns into a full-blown beef.

Just recently, ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins called Draymond a liability for the Golden State Warriors after he was ejected during their game against the Phoenix Suns last Monday. As expected, Green didn’t take Perkins’ take lightly, and he went off on the former Boston Celtics center on his podcast.

“I am 1,000 percent not the player I once was,” said Green. “I wouldn’t even try to fool you and say that at all. I’m not even close to the player I once was. But Kendrick Perkins, the difference between myself and big dummies like you is I can think. So when your body didn’t move the same no more, you weren’t as athletic as you once were, it looked different for you because you wasn’t the smartest basketball player.”

Draymond was ejected in their last game

Green has been one of the most important players in Warriors history. While he isn’t as fancy as Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, or even Kevin Durant, Draymond is the team’s defensive anchor and the heart and soul of their dynasty run.

However, at 36, he is averaging just 3.2 points and 5.0 rebounds per game this season, both his lowest since his rookie year. In that game against the Suns, Green had only four points on two shot attempts, four rebounds, and a -6 in plus/minus when he was ejected.

Fortunately, Steph Curry went off in that game, and the Warriors still won the game 116-113.

Related: “You were trying to be the villain. So be that” – Draymond Green challenges Dillon Brooks to own his reputation

Perkins did not hold back on “First Take”

The following morning, on ESPN’s “First Take,” Perkins called out Green for being more of a liability than an asset for the Warriors early in the season. Big Perk went on to say that, in recent memory, the only time Draymond has made the news is when he’s involved in a fight, not because he played well. Green did not like that verbal job and took a shot at Perk

“One thing that I’ve always hung my hat on is my IQ, so Kendrick Perkins, as someone who is about to turn 37 years old and cannot jump as high as I used to, or run as fast as I used to, body don’t move the same as it used to move, man I’ll raise my hand first and tell you ‘Yeah, no, all those things.’ But I got a brain, so it just looks a little different, Kendrick,” he added.

Dray also beefed with K-Mart after criticizing him

A year ago, Draymond also picked an online fight with then-Gil’s Arena co-host Kenyon Martin after the latter called Green a “fake tough guy” for targeting certain players he wants to fight on the court.

“When you were the number one pick and effectively, you know, underachieved, I guess that would be the reason why. To be the number one pick and make the All-Star Game one time. Most would say it’s probably an underachievement, you know, considering that I was the 35th pick and made the All-Star Game four times,”said Green.

Draymond and Kenyon went back and forth for a while. So after Draymond fired back at Kendrick, expect a reply from Big Perk, who also relishes a little back-and-forth.

Related: “He’s been a liability more than an asset” – Kendrick Perkins blasts Draymond Green after latest ejection