“You were trying to be the villain. So be that” – Draymond Green challenges Dillon Brooks to own his reputation

The latest chapter of the bitter feud between Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green and Phoenix Suns wingman Dillon Brooks came earlier this week, when the former got into it with Suns center Khaman Maluach and threw him to the floor. Brooks immediately rushed over, bumped Green, and said a few sweet nothings.

Afterward, Green was ejected from that game. However, Brooks wasn’t done and claimed that Green had been “tweaking” all game long. On his podcast, Green addressed the incident, urging Brooks not to run away from the persona he’s built his entire career on.

De-escalate the situation?

Brooks explained that he ran into the scuffle to de-escalate the situation. However, Green’s version differed.

“Dillon Brooks ran in to de-escalate the situation. Uh, however, there’s nothing to really de-escalate because I’m actually just standing there. Um, like, he’s down on the floor because I threw him down, and now I’m just standing there. Uh, because, yeah, he got to sit down, and that’s that,” Green said on his show.

“And, you know, he run up to my shoulder, um, spewing some things that, when you run up to de-escalate a situation, A, you don’t run shoulder to—you don’t run and put your chest on somebody’s shoulder. And B, you also don’t run up spewing the things out that he was spewing out, uh, and de-escalate,” he added.

With Brooks in his face, Green momentarily had his hands on the Suns ace’s neck before letting go.

Related: Draymond Green earns first ejection of the season after heated scuffle with Dillon Brooks

Embrace your reputation

Draymond has long accepted the fact that he will never win any popularity contests in the NBA. He’s perfectly fine with that, too. As long as he’s doing his job and helping the Warriors win, he’s fine with taking all the backlash. That said, he implored Dillon to do the same instead of pretending to be something he’s not.

“There’d be a lot more respect, though, if you just stood on the type of time you’re standing on, which is, I went over there because that’s the situation I’m going to go into, and I’m going to be on the type of time that I at least started speaking about,” Green stressed.

“And then afterward, when I talk about it in the media, I’m not going to go and say, ‘He was tweaking all game,’ when nothing had happened all game, um, to try to, like, get people to be on your side,” Dray added.

“You weren’t trying to de-escalate. You were trying to be the villain. So be that.”

Matt Barnes also called Brooks out

Matt Barnes, a genuine NBA tough guy, echoed Green’s sentiment. He said Brooks had a precious chance to show the world what he is all about in that third-quarter moment. But instead, he backed down and didn’t want any smoke with Green.

“I kind of always wanted to see what Dillon Brooks would do when he ran up on someone he knows that’s with the s––t. And he showed me right there he ain’t going to do s––t,” Barnes said.

“So I think he needs to drop the tough act and just be a troll because he showed right there that that tough s––t ain’t for him, ’cause he had a chance.”

Related: “That tough s— ain’t for him” – Matt Barnes calls out Dillon Brooks after he backed down from Draymond Green