Knicks players name Taylor Swift as fakest celebrity fan: “It’s a little performative”

The New York Knicks‘ fascinating journey to the top of the NBA shone a spotlight not only on the team, but also on their passionate fan base, which includes a bumper crop of celebrities. While most hoop fans already know about Spike Lee’s love affair with the blue and orange, and that of longtime fans Ben Stiller, Tracy Morgan, and Fat Joe, last season’s memorable playoff run also saw Timothee Chalamet, Mariska Hargitay, and Anne Hathaway sit courtside.

But according to Knicks guards Tyler Kolek and Deuce McBride, one ultra-popular celebrity they don’t think is a genuine fan is pop megastar Taylor Swift.

Just want to be seen

Kolek said that since the Knicks were the toast of the town last season, everyone wanted to get in on the action, not necessarily to support them, but just to be seen at the hottest event in town.

“At the Knicks games, I would say it’s very performative, ’cause, like, they just want to be seen at the game. They’re not necessarily fans,” Kolek said.

When asked who he thought was a fake fan, he said, “Maybe Taylor Swift.”

“I would agree,” McBride chimed in.

“Swifties not going to like that answer,” Deuce added.

“Yeah. No, Swifties. I might get some hate,” Kolek expressed.

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Swift attended Game 4 of the NBA Finals

Swift, a global pop superstar and arguably one of the most popular celebrities in the world, attended Game 4 of the 2026 NBA Finals and witnessed the Knicks’ incredible comeback from 29 points down to win. She even stayed postgame to celebrate the thrilling victory.

Aware of the potential impact of his words, Kolek promptly tried to defend Swift, saying, “I guess she’s got a lot going on, so she can’t come all the time.”

“He trying to save his a–s,” McBride hilariously commented.

Swift says she’s been a longtime Knicks fan

Swift said in a 2014 interview with the New York Post that she began rooting for the Knicks after meeting former All-Star Amar’e Stoudemire at the Met Ball.

“The most normal people at that event, every single time, are Amar’e Stoudemire and his wife, Alexis. I talk with them and hang with them every time I’m there. So I’ve always had this sort of love of the Knicks, just because Amar’e is so cool,” she said.

Swift revealed that she even sang at Madison Square Garden as a young child as part of the Knicks Kids Talent Competition.

“And ever since then I’ve had this kind of sparkly, magical opinion of Madison Square Garden and the Knicks, since they let me sing when I was a little kid,” Taylor said.

One has to note that Swift said this in 2014, 12 years before the Knicks won the championship after a 53-year drought. So Kolek and McBride better get their information straight before calling Swift out.

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