"I'm straight out of the gutter" – Tracy McGrady on why he and Vince Carter complemented each other

The relationship between Tracy McGrady and Vince Carter remains one of the most fascinating dynamics in NBA history. They weren’t just perennial superstars of the 2000s era. They are uniquely bound by both elite talent and blood.

In 1997, while T-Mac was preparing for his rookie season with the Toronto Raptors, the two discovered they were actually distant cousins. It was a revelation that shocked both families and instantly forged an inseparable bond.

Despite the shared DNA and similar freakish athleticism, McGrady pointed out that their mindsets on the court were fundamentally different. Tracy described his own approach as far more aggressive and fueled by an urgent desire to prove himself.

In contrast, T-Mac viewed Vinsanity as a more conservative, calculated and polished player who leaned heavily on a structured mastery of the game.

“I’m a little bit more edgy and raw, and I take the chances that he won’t take,” McGrady told Athlon Sports this past February. “I take those chances, but I’m trying to get him to take a little bit of those chances sometimes. But for me, it’s like we complement each other well, because he comes from an educated background. Mom’s extremely educated. He’s educated going to UNC and graduated from UNC. I’m straight out of the gutter. Highest education in my household was high school. Mine was high school. I never went to college.”

T-Mac is glad he and were Carter both successful

The philosophical divergence ultimately shaped how McGrady and Carter approached leadership and execution throughout their respective NBA careers. These differing mindsets led to two spectacular Hall of Fame careers, each characterized by distinct milestones and achievements.

McGrady blossomed into a scoring virtuoso after parting ways with the Raptors, capturing back-to-back NBA scoring titles in 2003 and 2004 with the Orlando Magic. He also secured seven All-NBA and All-Star selections. On top of that, T-Mac is famous for scoring 13 points in 35 seconds.

On the other hand, Carter enjoyed unprecedented longevity, having played 22 seasons in the league. With his unbelievable leaping ability, VC redefined the art of dunking, most notably when he shut down the 2000 NBA Slam Dunk Contest with a series of jaw-dropping dunks.

Looking back on their respective paths, McGrady expressed immense pride and gratitude that he and Carter had both achieved legendary status despite their contrasting styles and upbringings. More importantly, there is no lingering bitterness or jealousy over who accomplished more.

“So to end up in this at the same finish line with the Hall of Fame,” Tracy said. “Both of us had amazing careers in basketball. Now we’re both on NBC. It really doesn’t matter your background and where you come from. We contrast each other really well.”

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The “what if” duo

Even though McGrady and Carter are both at peace with their legacies, many still couldn’t help but think about the “what if” scenario. It’s a sentiment that Vince himself has openly reflected upon over the years.

VC once admitted to wondering what the Raptors could have reached had the front office kept Tracy in Toronto instead of dealing him away via a sign-and-trade to the Magic in 2000.

“We’ve talked about it before. It’s always the ‘what if,’ obviously, like everyone else asks, but it was meant in the cards to be that way, and he went on to have an amazing career and became the Hall of Fame player that he is,” Carter told The Athletic in 2019.

All told, McGrady and Carter’s story is a compelling example of how different basketball philosophies could exist within the same family tree. Also, interestingly, while their differing mentalities pulled them down separate professional paths, they never diminished their mutual respect for one another or their impact on the game.

Related: “He had to grow up fast” – Tracy McGrady explains how he benefited from Vince Carter’s early NBA stardom