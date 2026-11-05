"The 3-Pump-Chump" - Jason Whitlock found a way to criticize Victor Wembanyama despite the historic performance

San Antonio Spurs big man Victor Wembanyama delivered arguably the most dominant performance of the young NBA season when he scored 52 points and pulled down 24 rebounds during the Spurs’ 112-111 win over the Dallas Mavericks last Wednesday night.

But while most people are head over heels with Wemby’s historic performance – both points and rebounds were career-highs for him and it was the first 50-20 game by a Spurs player- veteran sports analyst Jason Whitlock still found a way to criticize Wembanyama’s effort.

“This guy’s the 3-pump-chump,” said Whitlock. “When we got to the fourth quarter, he had, excuse the language, it’s not even bad language, he had shot his load. 5-for-11 from the field, 1-for-5 from the free-throw line. This guy plays 30, 31 minutes a night. He’s the most protected, bubble-wrapped superstar we’ve ever seen. He can’t play a full 36, 37, 38 minutes a night.”

Wemby slowed down in the fourth and almost cost the Spurs the game

Whitlock went on to explain that after scoring 40 points on 11-for-17 shooting, including 18-for-18 from the foul line in the first 3 quarters of the game, Wemby shot just 5-for-11 from the floor and 1-for-5 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter.

That allowed the Mavericks to outscore the Spurs 31-22 in the final frame, while almost spoiling his historic night with a come-from-behind victory.

“He has to play so hard early in the game because he’s not physically developed yet, or maybe he’ll never be physically developed where he can take the pounding and the beating that the NBA requires for a big man,” Whitlock added.

He is playing under 30 minutes per game this season

Jason went on to call out Wemby for averaging just 29.7 minutes per game this season and only 23.7 minutes per game in his career. Vic played 34 minutes against the Mavs, including 8:54 of the fourth period.

And while he scored 12 points and grabbed five offensive rebounds in that quarter, he was a -2 in plus/minus when on the floor and split his final two free throws, which opened the door for the Mavs. Fortunately, Kyrie Irving missed the potential game-winner.

“The big men traditionally, when you have that kind of transcendent talent. Hell, Wilt Chamberlain had a season where he has more minutes per game than a 48-minute game. He was averaging 48-and-a-half minutes per game. Major minutes.”

“When you’re young, you’re supposed to go all day – Round 1, Round 2, Round 3, all day. This guy gets to the fourth quarter; he has nothing left,” Whitlock continued.

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But Vic is only 22

Whitlock is correct when he said Wemby is not yet physically developed to withstand the rigors of an 82-game season.

But he’s only 22 and he’s made significant strides in that department since his rookie year. Also, Wemby once had DVT and has had calf issues before, so the Spurs are being cautious with his minutes, trying to keep him fresh for the season.

On the other hand, for a player to be so dominant while playing fewer minutes than the likes of Wilt is impressive. And that’s what the rest of the league has to be worried about. Because if Wemby is able to play 36 minutes per game, it might be over for everybody else.

In the end, it really sounds ridiculous to criticize Wemby after a performance like this.

Related: Grab Victor Wembanyama’s Icon Edition jersey for a great price