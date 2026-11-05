LeBron James stat suggests the 76ers are headed to the NBA Finals

An interesting stats has come into spotlight as the Philadelphia 76ers‘ 8-1 start shows how well they started their 2026-27 NBA season.

With the addition of four-time NBA champion LeBron James, the franchise has found itself starting with the same record that eventually led him to the NBA Finals.

Philly is a force

LeBron is in his 24th NBA season and even at this stage of his career, he remains a vital presence in the Sixers locker room. Philly has Joel Embiid, former Finals MVP Jaylen Browns, Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe alongside him, giving the team a highly talented starting lineup.

8-1 is key

Their latest 112-106 win against the Detroit Pistons was another example, with LeBron contributing across the board with 13 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists while Brown (30) and Embiid (26) carried much of the scoring.

They lead the Eastern Conference with their 8-1 record and that record also has some history behind it for “The Chosen One.”

In that highlight stat, the 2011-12 Miami Heat started 8-1 and went on to win the NBA title. The 2016-16 Cleveland Cavaliers did the same, while the 2016-17 Cavaliers also reached the Finals after an 8-1 start, although they lost to the Golden State Warriors.

But LeBron himself was not interested in getting carried away when asked about the Finals comparisons after the Pistons’ win. He told the reporters, “It’s too early to be talking about the Finals and things of that nature on Nov. 4.”

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Too early for big predictions

This is not the only reason for the Sixers fans to share a wide smile. Philly is 4-0 on the road for the first time since the 2000-01 season, when the franchise last made it to the NBA Finals.

Surely, the record in their first nine games doesn’t guarantee anything in the playoffs, with the Pistons, Boston Celtics and the Atlanta Hawks looking like tough competitors in the East. But the start surely gives LeBron James’ Sixers a reason to be optimistic.

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