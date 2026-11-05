Ryan Clark accuses ESPN of using Sophie Cunningham to overshadow his firing

Ever since ESPN showed former NFL star Ryan Clark the exit door in July 2026 while appearing on a live broadcast of NFL Live, he hasn’t shied away from raising questions about the way they handled the firing.

And now he suggests that the attention surrounding Sophie Cunningham‘s interview was part of the plan.

OutKick’s report

Days after his firing, it was revealed that ESPN had originally planned to inform Clark the following morning, alongside other employees who were affected by the layoffs.

But a report by OutKick leaked the information, which pushed ESPN to inform Clark about the decision quickly before he found it out himself on social media.

The next day ESPN published a major feature on the Indiana Fever guard, where Sophie discussed her views on transgender athletes competing in women’s sports. The interview soon became a national talking point and took a life of its own. But for Clark, the timing of those two stories was no coincidence.

Clark suggests ESPN used Cunningham as a shield

During an appearance on the “All The Smoke” podcast, the former NFL player pointed out how ESPN handled his firing, questioning why the network chose to inform him during a live broadcast.

Clark also pointed out the possibility that ESPN had leaked the news of his firing to OutKick, an outlet he believes was an obvious choice for a negative story about him because, “They hate me, because I stand up from black people, because I stand for the community.”

Related: Stephen A. Smith backs LeBron James blaming soft summer workouts for injury surge: “Certain things you don’t debate”

Attention-shifting story

That said, Clark then accused ESPN of publishing the Cunningham feature to shift the conversation away from the way they handled his situation.

“Sophie Cunningham says something and they say, ‘A great brand switch for ESPN. Ryan Clark was fired this week and now Sophie Cunningham leads the news.’ That’s what they wanted. That’s why you leaked it to them. And so I think everything points to it, but I should have… My antenna should have been up more and even with that, there was nothing I could change,” Clark said.

This was not the first time Clark voiced his concern about the circumstances around his exit from the network.

He appeared on The Breakfast Club podcast in September and said that he was the only employee informed about the layoff on air, describing the decision as “purposeful” and “meant to humiliate.”

Related: “I could be 10 times the player if I had her work ethic” – Sophie Cunningham on the only person she ever looked up to