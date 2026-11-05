"Everybody has their rights" - Hakeem Olajuwon once said that racism depends on how Black people take it

Hakeem Olajuwon was one of the legendary athletes who offered his perspective on racism amid protests against racial injustice that swept across the United States in 2020.

Unlike other famous sports personalities, the NBA legend shared a unique and unusual take on the controversial subject.

Following George Floyd’s death, many NBA players and legends joined the “Black Lives Matter” movement. While these athletes used their platforms to demand accountability and meaningful change, Olajuwon explained that being Black doesn’t mean you have to do something about it.

“The racism wasn’t as magnified as it is now with social media, but I think it’s always been there,” Olajuwon said on “The A-Team” in 2020. “But it depends on the individual and how you take it.”

Olajuwon further stressed that inequality would always exist. On the flip side, the two-time Finals MVP pointed out that Black foreigners like him have to understand that they have all sorts of rights in America, which is not always the case in other nations.

“Of course, the treatment that the Black athletes get is different than the regular person,” he continued. “But everybody has their rights. You have that freedom of expression and freedom of speech, as long as you don’t break the law. In other countries outside America, we don’t have that same opportunity as Americans do.”

Olajuwon believed protests could bring positive change

For sure, Olajuwon’s viewpoint on racism in America would raise a couple of eyebrows. However, the former Houston Rockets center also made it clear that he has always been on the same page with his fellow athletes regarding equality.

In fact, Olajuwon expressed hope that the protests would lead to something more substantial than public awareness.

“I believe strongly that these protests will bring about positive change, God willing,” Olajuwon concluded.

Olajuwon faced brutal racial discrimination in America

Some might doubt whether or not Olajuwon truly understands how serious an issue racism has been in the US. However, Olajuwon’s perspective on the matter was not shaped exclusively by what he witnessed back in 2020.

In fact, Olajuwon’s own experiences in America had already exposed him to racial prejudice decades earlier. Like most international players in the NBA, Olajuwon also endured racial abuse when he arrived in America.

He landed in America in 1980 and quickly became a key figure in Houston’s celebrated “Phi Slama Jama” team. However, the Nigerian big man’s rise in college basketball came with a difficult adjustment to American society.

Best-selling author Mirin Fader, who wrote “Dream: The Life and Legacy of Hakeem Olajuwon,” once discussed the racial abuse Olajuwon encountered in an interview.

“It was the Deep South, a lot of racism, especially for the University of Houston, an all-black team,” Fader told Awful Announcing. “At one of his games, there was a sign that said: ‘Cage the Cougros.’ That shows you the type of racism in Texas in the early 80s.”

“Nobody had ever seen an international player, let alone somebody from Africa. Hakeem spoke at the time about how people thought that he came from ‘the jungle.’ People thought he came from a ‘poor background,’ when it wasn’t true. He came from a middle-class background. People didn’t know anything about Africa. He had to deal with a lot of ignorant questions,” she continued.

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Olajuwon remained unfazed

Despite encountering racial prejudice and ignorance in college, Olajuwon refused to let those experiences define his journey.

He remained focused on developing his game and helped lead Houston to three consecutive NCAA Final Four appearances.

In 1984, Olajuwon was drafted by the Rockets, where he emerged as one of the most skilled centers in the NBA. Olajuwon’s determination and talent eventually translated into one of the greatest international careers in NBA history.

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