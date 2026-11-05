Jason Williams believes Tyrese Maxey is not on Jalen Brunson's level yet: "Maxey would struggle a little bit"

The Philadelphia 76ers surprised fans with a hot 7-1 start. Six of those wins came in clutch situations; four came after they were down double digits.

But beyond the sheer number of Ws, one of the most remarkable things in the Sixers’ start is how seamlessly the dominoes fell. Tyrese Maxey is their Usage king, while Joel Embiid, Jaylen Brown and LeBron James fell in line.

That balance allowed Philadelphia to thrive, but it also raises an interesting question: Can Maxey carry the team when the stakes are highest? When the game slows down and they need a bucket after falling behind by a single point?

Well, for starters, Jason Williams isn’t entirely sold on the idea.

Maxey is not as clutch as Jalen Brunson?

Jalen Brunson effectively puts himself in the upper echelon of current great players with his performances during the New York Knicks’ 2026 title run. Maxey, however, is in a zone during clutch moments this season.

(Clutch time is officially defined as the “final 5 minutes of the 4th quarter or any overtime period when the score differential between the two teams is 5 points or less.”)

According to NBA Stats, the Sixers All-Star point guard leads or is near the top of the league in several clutch categories. Maxey is tops in total free throws made and attempted (15-for-17), third in total points scored (25) and shares the No. 1 spot in +/- with Sixers teammates Jaylen Brown and VJ Edgecombe (+27).

But as White Chocolate reminded, the regular season isn’t the playoffs. Maxey needs to prove he can do all that when the game grinds almost to a halt.

“Maxey couldn’t carry a team like Brunson did last year, the scoring part of it,” Williams said on “Hoopin’ N’ Hollerin’.”

“If you slow it down like in a Game 7 of a championship series and the score is 76-75, I think Maxey would struggle a little bit because it’s not up and down. I’m not saying he can’t get it done, but Brunson wants it to be 55-50. And he can get you 50.”

True enough, Brunson already proved himself in the clutch at the biggest stage. He led all players in the NBA Finals in points per game and total points (22) in crunch time. He wasn’t the most accurate, but he hit timely buckets. That’s why he was the Finals MVP.

“Captain Clutch”

Maxey is off to a nice start with the rest of the Sixers. He leads Philly in points (28.0) and free-throw attempts (7.2), while being second in assists (5.4) and steals (1.6).

Meanwhile, JB and the Knicks stumbled out of the gate. They’re playing .500 ball in eight games and have already lost to the Sixers twice. Brunson is shooting a career-low field goal percentage (41.4 percent), and several other counting stats are trending down.

However, as remarkable as Maxey is right now, he still has to earn his stripes before he can be mentioned in the same breath as Brunson.

The NBA named Brunson Clutch Player of the Year in 2025. Although they fell short in the Eastern Conference finals that year, he kept building a reputation as the guy with nerves of steel. In the 2026 playoffs, Brunson’s crunch-time play saved the Knicks time and again.

As Tommy Beer of Forbes noted, Brunson averaged 9.9 fourth-quarter points per game over the entire 2026 postseason. No other player averaged that much in the play-by-play era besides Dirk Nowitzki in 2011. Not only that, he had a 56/53/91 shooting split in the final period, something no one in the league has done before.

That’s why J-Will’s take holds water on its own. Brunson has done it before on the biggest stage and has consistently shown he can take over when it matters most. Maxey is showing signs, but he’s not there yet.

“Maxey is good, but I think more people are taking Brunson over Maxey,” Williams declared.

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The biggest difference between Brunson and Maxey

As Williams noted, it all boils down to both players’ style of play. Maxey prefers an up-and-down game where he can use his blazing quickness to outrun everybody off the floor.

Brunson is the opposite. He prefers to slow the game down and utilize his footwork to keep defenders off-balance. JB plays off two feet so well that he could back down defenders to the paint, do a jump stop and pivot on either foot. It’s simple, effective, textbook basketball.

It also explains why Brunson’s game is tailor-made for the playoffs. When the pace slows down and transition opportunities are scarce, the guy can still create his own shot. That old man game makes Brunson so difficult to contain.

Maxey, of course, has a different set of strengths. His speed puts enormous pressure on the defense. But Williams believes Brunson has the edge in a playoff atmosphere when the game turns into more of a half-court struggle.

Maxey has made a strong case for himself very early this season. But will he be able to do it in May and June? The playoffs will give him a chance to answer that question.

Related: “She was trying to feel that championship material” – Jalen Brunson’s collision with female referee sparks fan reactions