"In the next 5-10 years low-post is not even going to be up there" - Nikola Jokic makes a bold prediction

Following an unusually slow start to the new NBA season, one that even sparked various angry reactions from Denver Nuggets fans over the past week, Nikola Jokic finally played a game up to the high standards we’ve come to expect, leading Denver to a 128-109 blowout win over the Toronto Raptors last night.

The three-time MVP finished the game with 32 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists, three steals and just two turnovers on 13-of-19 shooting from the field and 6-of-7 from the free-throw line.

To make matters better, he did all of that in just three quarters, spending a mere 29 minutes on the floor. Considering this came against a defense that ranked fifth in defensive rating last season, Jokic showed that Bill Simmons’ tears of concern came a bit too early.

Jokic spoke about his dominance under the rim

Practically from the first possession, The Joker imposed his rhythm on the game by heavily backing down defenders in the post, something he hadn’t done as frequently early in the season.

Darko Rajakovic threw various defensive schemes at his fellow countryman, but simply couldn’t find an answer. After the game, the Serbian center spoke about his dominance under the rim.

“To be honest, in today’s NBA, I think there is no size advantage,” Jokic said. “Just because in the low post, we have a lot of defenders or players in the post on the defensive side (who) can do much more pushing, grabbing, whatever. I think defenders on the low post, officials are letting them do much more, be much more physical, much more pushing, much (more) grabbing than if you’re playing outside.”

“I think that’s why players are not willing to play in the low post anymore. Just because you’re gonna get fouled and it’s never gonna get called, and you’re getting tired after possession,” he added. “I think that’s why the low post is kind of in the end zone. Like, I think in probably In the next 5-10 years low-post is not even going to be up there. That’s why people are trying to put smaller (defenders on me).”

Jokic points the finger at officials

Despite a tough battle under the rim where Toronto played defense right on the edge of a foul in their usual fashion, Jokic went to the free-throw line only seven times.

Generally, Jokic averages just 4.7 free throws per game this season, which, for someone playing with so much physical contact, is well below the average of the league’s other superstars.

Jokic blames the referees for this.

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Dying breed of old-school centers

Given that Jokic is a dying breed of old-school centers who can still dominate with their low-post footwork and back-to-the-basket game, the Nuggets, leading the league with 8.6 post-ups per game according to NBA.com, just as they have for the past five seasons, will keep this brand of basketball alive in Colorado for a while longer.

However, as the Serbian big man hinted, that style of play truly could die out in about a decade. For starters, traditional centers of that mold are becoming increasingly rare. Second, switching defenses have been refined to perfection. As for the third theory, Jokic’s claim of unchecked defensive aggression, we’ll leave that for you to judge.

Related: “I might like playing with Jokic more than Wemby” – Deron Williams explains why he prefers Nikola Jokic over Victor Wembanyama