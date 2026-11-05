"It was by far the most miserable I ever was" - Chandler Parsons reveals the dark side of his $94.5 million contract

The money most NBA players earn undoubtedly makes their lives easier and much more comfortable. Living in a nice house and driving a fast car are just a few perks of signing a big-money contract. But as former NBA forward Chandler Parsons recalled, money isn’t the answer to every woe a player encounters.

Most would assume that he lived the high life after signing a four-year, $94.5 million maximum contract with the Memphis Grizzlies in July 2016. But the truth was, it was the most miserable period of his career.

Injury struggles

Despite being selected in the second round of the 2011 NBA Draft, Parsons looked like a diamond in the rough, averaging 14.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game in his first five seasons with the Houston Rockets and the Dallas Mavericks. However, his injury troubles ramped up in March 2016, when he underwent surgery to repair the torn meniscus in his right knee.

Despite coming off surgery, the Grizzlies took a chance on the 6’9″ forward, believing he would be the final piece of the puzzle for a talented team led by Marc Gasol, Mike Conley, Zach Randolph, and Tony Allen. Unfortunately, he played just 34 games, and his season ended in March 2017 after another knee injury.

As broken as his body was during that time, his well-being took an even bigger hit. After all, he spent most of his time in the gym, rehabbing to return to the floor and help his team.

“I was just in the facility for six to eight hours before, and you do that every day, right? So you go there, you wake up at 7:00 a.m., you go. You’re on a whole food regimen. You’re on a whole training regimen. You’re watching film. And then for me, when I was hurt, I was in the training room for two to three hours every day before and after practice,” Parsons remembered.

“So you’re sitting there doing it, and it’s almost—you just come to an end where it’s like, damn, man, I’m doing everything I can. Like, I’m staying in shape, you know what I mean? And my—my s––t, it’s just not getting better,” he continued.

“And, uh, it was tough.”

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The contract weighed heavily on him

Unfortunately for Parsons, fans didn’t care that he was practically living in the gym. They only cared about results and the numbers he produced. In their minds, 7.2 points per game on 39.3 percent shooting in 95 games across three seasons didn’t justify the massive contract he received.

“I remember when I signed my big deal in Memphis, that was the most money I had ever made in my life, and it was by far the most miserable I ever was, really,” Parsons divulged. “And I think now, obviously, now looking back on it, like, now that contract and everything, that set up my life how it is now.”

“But those three years, I was miserable. I was lonely. I was, you know, I was drinking. I was going out ’cause then I wasn’t playing. And it comes to a certain point where, like, s––t, this is never going to get better. Then you feel so alone. Then you go outside your apartment and everyone f––king hates you and thinks you’re soft,” he conveyed.

Tragic end to a promising career

Parsons was eventually traded to the Atlanta Hawks in the summer of 2019. He would play just five games for the Hawks before he was hit by a drunk driver in January 2020, resulting in injuries that doctors deemed career-ending.

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