"So do I need to get a lawyer?" - Jamal Murray viral reaction after being told he could do jail time

Jamal Murray has stormed into his 10th NBA season in spectacular fashion. The Denver Nuggets guard is currently averaging 25.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.1 steals and just 2.9 turnovers per game. He is shooting 47.4 percent from the field, a scorching 50.9 percent from deep on a staggering 8.1 attempts per contest and 83.0 percent from the charity stripe.

The Canadian guard is currently the top guy for the Colorado squad, which entered the season with a 4-3 record.

And when you are the No. 1 option on a team that features Nikola Jokic, it’s clear what level you are playing at right now. Yet, despite three consecutive games with at least 35 points, that isn’t why Murray went viral these past few days, but rather due to something completely unrelated to basketball.

Multi-million dollar fines and potential jail time

The 2023 NBA champ was, in fact, the latest victim of a prank by Anthony Davis, who had already successfully outsmarted Draymond Green, Austin Reaves and Cooper Flagg, among others.

Namely, Murray was sitting with his crew in a restaurant when an alleged federal agent approached them.

From the expressions on the faces of Murray and his group, it was clear right away that they fell for what the Washington Wizards center had set up for them. In the ensuing discussion, the alleged federal agent told them they had ordered an illegal menu.

Murray decided he had seen enough

Murray pointed out that they hadn’t ordered it, but rather the chef, who was also part of the prank, had served them the dish as a recommendation. The agent then stated there was a possibility they would have to pay a multi-million dollar fine and potentially serve jail time.

Murray’s face grew paler by the second and then an alleged lawyer appeared to offer a helping hand to one of the NBA’s best guards. The unfolding situation annoyed Murray even further, prompting him to ask if he needed a lawyer and after the federal agent wouldn’t back down, Murray decided to get up from the table and leave the restaurant.

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Davis realized things were getting out of hand

At that moment, Davis realized things were getting out of hand as commotion broke out in the establishment, so he decided to step in at the last second to explain to Murray that he was just the latest victim of his prank.

A massive smile broke across Murray’s face as soon as he saw it was AD’s joke, finally letting out a sigh of relief after the awkward situation had dragged on for over 10 minutes.

Consider it a minor bit of revenge for AD after Murray and the Nuggets eliminated the Los Angeles Lakers in back-to-back postseasons by a combined 8-1 in wins, a series dominated by Murray’s heroics and a couple of cold-blooded game-winners right over Davis. AD wasn’t going to let him get away completely scot-free.

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