“Bron ain’t spending no money like that” - Udonis Haslem says LeBron James is far more frugal than people think

LeBron James and Udonis Haslem were teammates for four years during the Miami Heat’s superteam era from 2010 to 2014, alongside Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.

For the two of them, that was more than enough time to get to know each other. NBA teammates often develop a brotherly bond, especially when they spend several seasons playing together, which, in their case, resulted in at least one finals appearance each year.

By that point, each teammate knows everything about the other, from their family to their individual character, preferences, and habits.

Haslem pointed out James’ “cheap” character

One of those habits involves spending time together, as teammates are keen on hanging out during long road trips, whether it is partying, eating dinner, or just hanging out.

Most of the time, however, those same meet-ups impact everyone’s pockets. NBA players, who have one of the biggest cultural and financial influences, aren’t settling for anything less than luxury.

Still, for James, who is the first active NBA player to reach billionaire status and one of the richest athletes in the world, he’s known to be hesitant when it comes to money, whether for others or himself, as Haslem learned over his years knowing LBJ.

“[Frugal] is the word I probably should have used for Bron,” said Haslem. “He a little frugal. What? Bron ain’t spending no money like that.We like to use the word frugal. But when we get off-camera, we gon’ say cheap.”

The cheapest guy in the NBA

Before Haslem spilled the beans, another Heat alum, D-Wade, was the first to call James the “cheapest guy in the NBA” despite being one of the highest-earning players in the league. Dwyane’s wife, Gabrielle Union, was quick to back up his claims, saying that LeBron is so cheap he refuses to turn on his data while being overseas on a yacht.

Once the shocking news broke, James’ other former teammate, Kevin Love, also confirmed Wade’s claims about LBJ’s frugal Wi-Fi habits.

“Oh, yeah, I’ve seen that a million times in Toronto,” Love said. “They talk about wealth and all that, like, sometimes it’s the things you don’t see. And for him, it’s like, if we’re in Toronto, right? That drive from the airport and going through customs to then getting to our hotel, yeah, there’s no data used at all. He’s waiting for the Wi-Fi all the time.”

“I can appreciate it, I gotta say it’s not like I’m mad at it, but I’m like, ‘C’mon, Bron, like, seriously? It’s Wi-Fi.’ Maybe it’s good to get away from your phone for a minute but, I don’t know, it’s just roaming. I don’t know,” he added.

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James’ rigid line between comfort and excess

While most would be quick to protect their image when it comes to money, James isn’t keen on explaining himself. Although he owns numerous luxury assets, from houses to cars, he maintains his own unique financial principles in his business decisions and spending.

“I’m not turning on data roaming, I’m not buying no apps, I still got Pandora with commercials. I’m not paying for it,” James declared once in an interview.

Besides sticking to free apps, ad-supported music and refusing to use data roaming, LeBron also noted that he won’t pay for X’s blue checkmark to keep it.

Still, it’s his money at the end of the day and he decides how he wants to use it.

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