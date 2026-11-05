“You guys are annoying” – Ayesha Curry calls out trolls spreading fake kissing scene from new movie

Ayesha Curry, wife of Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, has found herself dealing with an unexpected social media reaction to her latest acting role, with a scene in her new holiday movie getting plenty of attention.

Ayesha has had a career in entertainment for years, even though most NBA fans know her through her relationship with the four-time NBA champion. The two first met at a church youth group in Charlotte, North Carolina, back in 2003, when Ayesha was 14 and Steph was 15.

Apart from that, Ayesha has also appeared in shows such as Hannah Montana and Ballers, but her latest project has given her a bigger role on screen, as she stars in Roku’s Second Chance Holiday.

The movie in which she plays Chelsey, a dating expert dealing with a holiday breakup curse before reconnecting with her high school sweetheart, played by Matthew Daddario, premiered Thursday. But one clip from the premiere quickly made its way on social media.

A fake clip of Ayesha kissing Daddario started circulating, reaching nearly 100,000 views within an hour. Many fans jumped into the comment section with their thoughts about seeing Stephen Curry’s wife share an on-screen kiss with another star.

But Ayesha also saw the clip circulating and decided to address it directly, writing on X, “It’s not even real 🤣 you guys are annoying.”

The scene seems to be part of the film, but from Ayesha’s reaction, it appears to have been tampered with. Still, it didn’t stop the clip from getting people talking.

Related: “She finally gets to be with other men & have all the male attention” – Fans roast Steph Curry for his wife Ayesha starring in a new rom-com movie