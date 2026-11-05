“You could pay him a trillion dollars or 10 cents and he’d tear your eyes out” – David Falk on what fueled Michael Jordan’s killer instinct

There are two types of motivation. At least in essence.

Intrinsic motivation comes from within. You do something because you love it. Because it challenges you. Or simply because you can’t imagine not doing it.

Extrinsic motivation works the other way around. It’s driven by outside rewards. Money. Fame. Recognition.

So where does Michael Jordan’s fall? Not many people can answer that better than David Falk. And the longtime agent did exactly that during a past appearance on the “20&20 Podcast.”

Why money never moved His Airness

In a way, 2023 started off great for Jordan fans. After all, that episode, which went up in the first week of the calendar year, featured a man who knows every last detail about how His Airness operated, including what pushed the Chicago Bulls legend to operate that way in the first place.

That drive? It definitely wasn’t, and likely still isn’t, the one big extrinsic factor that pushes a lot of people. At least not according to the man who negotiated his deals.

“It’s not the money. You could pay Michael Jordan a trillion dollars or 10 cents, and he’d tear your eyes out [on the court],” Falk said.

Kind of funny coming from the Long Island native, considering money is exactly what he helped Jordan make plenty of. Falk began representing Jordan in 1984. Not long after, he helped MJ land his deal with Nike. The same deal that still brings the Hall of Fame swingman a fortune today.

A mother’s influence

The super agent didn’t leave it at that, though. He also went into detail on why Jordan, in that sense, is a lot like himself.

“If you knew me at all, you’d know what drives me is not the money, it’s not fame, it’s my interior desire to please my mother, who is an amazing mentor to me, a woman of very high achievement,” Falk explained. “She had two master’s degrees, she spoke eight languages, she raised three kids, you know, while she was working, with a dad who didn’t provide very much. And so I always, always wanted to please my mother in what I was doing.”

Her impact on him? It left the FAME founder with something of a “compulsive drive to achieve.” And he made sure to underline it once more. That drive, in David’s words, “has nothing to do with money or fame or publicity.”

Wired like the Terminator

Jordan is arguably the greatest player ever. A big part of what got him there? Intrinsic motivation. And according to Falk, the six-time NBA champ wasn’t the only all-time great wired that way. Magic Johnson. Larry Bird. Patrick Ewing. Kobe Bryant. All of them got a mention.

“That’s just the way they are. It’s their DNA. I like to say they’re like the Terminator,” Falk remarked.

From that group, New York Knicks legend Ewing was another of his clients.

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What separates the greats from the rest

That kind of motivation seems to be what separates the greats. Or at least a big part of it. Falk seems to think so, especially when he talks about players who go the other way. Once they get the rewards they’ve been working for, their competitive drive starts to fade.

Take the big contract. Some players sign one and suddenly think they’ve “hit the lottery,” as Falk put it. More often than not, their weight goes up. And practice? That becomes something of a foreign concept, the 75-year-old explained.

Falk even sees this as one reason why winning back-to-back titles is so hard in the NBA. Win a ring, and the big paydays usually follow. Then the motivation starts to fade.

That’s when you see who is driven from within. And who was chasing something else all along.

Related: Steve Kerr sees shades of Michael Jordan in Stephen Curry: “Every single night you just are amazed”