"People don't really talk trash to me" - Caitlin Clark reveals opponents avoid running their mouths against her

Even though the Indiana Fever were bounced in the first round by the then-defending champion Las Vegas Aces, falling 2-1 in a hard-fought series, Caitlin Clark can once again look back with pride on a remarkable season. The 6-foot guard wrapped up the year averaging 22.3 points, 8.3 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.1 steals, albeit alongside a high 4.6 turnovers per game.

CC shot 44.5 percent from the field, 36.1 percent from deep, and 85.2 percent from the charity stripe, wrapping up the season as the league’s third-leading scorer and second in assists, which earned her a fourth-place finish in a top-notch MVP race.

Caitlin is aware of her aura

Once again, Clark showcased all her swag on the hardwood and came close to knocking off A’ja Wilson in the opening round. She shattered multiple records throughout the season and didn’t back down from any challenge standing in her way.

Recently, Caitlin also reflected that she keeps getting better at the trash-talk game.

“People always think that I’m like a trash talker. I don’t even think I really am. I don’t really like to talk trash,” Clark said on the “Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce” podcast. “I don’t really say anything to people. I feel like I only get really hype when say I make like three threes in a row, I’m like, ‘Oh yeah, you can’t guard that,’ or something like that. But in a fun way.”

“I don’t really like trash talk like that, honestly. I mean, if somebody says something to me, like I’ll probably go back,” she added. “Honestly, the people I talk to the most is the refs, which I need to do better at. People don’t really talk trash to me. I want you to say something to me. I try to honestly do my best to just act like I can’t hear. I love that. I think that’s funny.”

CC lets her game do the talking

The most recent memory comes from last month during an intense playoff battle against the Aces, when she buried a clutch three right over Wilson, sending the Fever crowd into a frenzy. During the celebration, she had a few words for WNBA icon Candace Parker, a move that was somewhat out of character for her.

Throughout the season, we saw opposing players repeatedly try to get under Clark’s skin, but in the vast majority of cases, it backfired. Clark would usually turn on the jets after being provoked, sealing the deal for her squad.

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Don’t wake up the beast

Ultimately, Clark feels she doesn’t need the back-and-forth as she lets her game do the talking. At the end of the day, she is a perennial MVP candidate and the face of the league, even if some are still hesitant to admit it.

As long as Caitlin continues to dominate WNBA hardwoods like this, the rest of the league had better think twice before they wake up the beast.

Related: “That would probably be everybody’s answer” – Caitlin Clark shares who is her toughest opponent in the WNBA