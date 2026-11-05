Dylan Harper backs historic comparison after Victor Wembanyama overwhelms Cooper Flagg: “He basically Wilt”

Victor Wembanyama owned the brightest spotlight on a phenomenal NBA night filled with historic performances.

Nikola Jokic recorded a 30-point triple-double, his 90th in just three quarters, setting an all-time record. Luka Doncic poured in another 40-point outing to surpass Michael Jordan for the best scoring start to a season; Klay Thompson turned back the clock with 30 points, eight threes and a game-winner, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander once again went over 40 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Yet none of them managed to steal the night from Wemby.

The San Antonio Spurs center dominated the Dallas Mavericks on home court in a 112-111 victory, finishing with 52 points, 24 rebounds, eight blocks, two assists and two steals with just one turnover while shooting 16-of-28 from the field and 19-of-23 from the free-throw line, including the game-winning free throw.

Wemby drew Wilt-like comparisons

It was the first stat line of its kind in the NBA since Bob McAdoo in 1974. Even so, after posting video game numbers, Wemby invited comparisons to only one man: Wilt Chamberlain.

“He basically Wilt,” said his teammate Dylan Harper after the win that pushed the Spurs to a 6-2 record.

Flagg experienced a sudden reality check

Although the Mavs are not considered contenders this season, this duel drew by far the most attention in the league last night simply because the floor was shared by Wembanyama and Cooper Flagg, the young star whom many project to challenge the Frenchman one day as the league’s future face.

However, after a phenomenal start to the season, the 19-year-old star experienced a sharp reality check, ending the night with 19 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, and just one turnover, but on a rough 7-of-19 from the field and 0-of-3 from deep after starting the game 1-11.

Far from bad statistics, it was simply below the standard he has accustomed us to and far beneath what Wembanyama offered fans last night. Even Wemby struggled from beyond the arc (just 1-of-8 from deep), but in every other facet of the game, he dominated the U.S. sensation in Wilt-like fashion.

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Wemby sent a clear message to the rest of the league

Wemby blocked Coop twice and scored an AND-1 right over him in crucial moments, showing that right now he holds a few years of experience over the player many consider the future face of U.S. basketball.

Regardless, in a matchup where Harper was also stellar, chipping in 21 points and five rebounds on 9-of-15 shooting while going toe-to-toe with peers like Kyrie Irving, who finished with 29 points, seven rebounds, and five assists, the game fully lived up to its massive billing.

It is a clear message that Wembanyama currently holds the undisputed edge over Flagg in the race to become the league’s face. If he keeps posting Wilt-like numbers, with all due respect to the other legends mentioned at the start, Wembanyama is going to anchor himself right at the very top of the NBA very soon.

Related: Jack Sikma highlights the biggest advantage Victor Wembanyama has over his competition