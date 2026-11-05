"It was my therapist at the time" - Dwyane Wade recalls writing a letter to basketball after career-threatening injuries

Dwyane Wade is a well-established name in the world of basketball, having cemented his legacy as a Top 75 NBA player of all time. He remains synonymous with the Miami Heat, where he played 15 of his 16 seasons and achieved several great feats, most importantly being a pivotal part of all three of its championships so far. That said, his journey had its fair share of hurdles, too.

The veteran guard suffered serious injuries early on, which could have jeopardized his promising career. Coming off one of the greatest NBA Finals performances of all time in 2006, Wade was the man of the moment. Hoping to carry that momentum, he dislocated his left shoulder in a game against the Houston Rockets after the 2007 All-Star Weekend.

Meanwhile, D-Wade was also dealing with serious knee issues. Eventually undergoing surgery during the off-season for both his left shoulder and knee, the Heat star had one of the lowest phases of his life, given how the injury took not only a physical but mental toll on him. In a vulnerable state, he began to second-guess his abilities as a player and his future in the NBA.

He used this time for a lot of self-reflection and assessment of how he had perceived life and how it could now go in a completely different direction.

A love letter to basketball

After back-to-back surgeries in the summer of 2007, Wade had a lot going through his mind, since he had never imagined a life without basketball. Now, doubting whether he would ever be the same again because of his injuries, he decided to pen a love letter to basketball.

Here is an X post of the letter that Wade wrote describing his feelings as he felt lost in life.

Going down memory lane, Dwyane revisited his high school and college basketball days, sharing insights into his relationship with the game of basketball and what it meant to him. Recently, as a guest on Bam Adebayo’s Off Script with Trip podcast, Wade shared the thoughts behind this letter.

First time basketball was taken away from him

Almost two decades after he wrote this letter, Wade looked back on the feelings he had then.

“I started thinking about my career, and I’m like, man, what if I don’t return back to form? What if I’m not, you know, who I’ve worked so hard to become? And so I spent a lot of time with me, and those words just poured out of me when it was time to sit down and, like, take pen to paper. I just wanted…. I don’t know, whatever I was feeling is what I put down, and it was not something that was not supposed to be seen or heard,”mentioned Wade, adding that basketball had done so much for him and he felt lost.

“That letter was just me just kind of like talking to the game, and it was my therapist at the time,” he concluded.

Related: “One out of 250? That ain’t that bad” – Shaquille O’Neal’s shocking reaction to HIV statistics in 1993

The basketball gods had their blessings on him

Fortunately for D-Wade, he not only returned to the hardwood but also led the league in scoring in 2009. The following year, he also played a key behind-the-scenes role in building the Heat Big Three, helping recruit LeBron James and Chris Bosh.

Miami’s front office eventually pulled off this super-team masterstroke, paving the way for two more championships for Wade and the franchise. Though hamstring issues bothered him later in his career, the Heat guard was grateful to have had such a great career, given how different things could have been.

It was also brave of D-Wade to show his vulnerable side to the world back then, with his letter showing raw emotion a player of his caliber experienced.

Related: “They have nothing to hang their hat on” – Dwyane Wade on biggest problem for Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Heat