“Nobody cared about you; stop putting yourself up there” – Nick Young puts Gilbert Arenas in his place over NBA legacy

NBA players receive enormous recognition and attention during their prime years, and for some, that admiration can eventually distort their view of their standing in the league’s hierarchy. Years of being celebrated for their on-court performances can lead former players to overestimate their place among the game’s greatest.

Gilbert Arenas has become a prime example of that, as he has frequently been saying he places himself alongside legends of his era.

However, Nick Young appears to have heard enough of Gil’s self-praise.

In fact, during the latest episode of the Gil’s Arena Show, “Swaggy P” bluntly challenged his former teammate’s perception of his own legacy, arguing that Arenas was never viewed as a dominant superstar in the streets.

“Nobody knew who the f–k you was,” Young told Gil. “Though it was some Mexican out there, ‘Gilberto Arenas!’ Nobody cared about you; stop putting yourself up there.”

Young schools Arenas

There is no denying that Arenas enjoyed an impressive stretch between 2004-05 and 2006-07, during which he played more than 39.5 minutes per game in each campaign and consistently led the Washington Wizards to the playoffs, averaging 27.7 points per game over that three-year period.

Moreover, his scoring made him one of the league’s most dangerous offensive players, and he deservedly earned All-NBA selections in each of those seasons.

However, Gil never made the All-NBA First Team, finished among the Top-5 in MVP voting or led the Wizards to the Conference Finals, showing the downside of his prime.

And this is where Young believes the distinction lies. While he acknowledged Arenas’ scoring ability, he made it clear that being a prolific scorer did not automatically put him in the same category as the era’s biggest legends.

“Nobody knew you until Arizona made the national championship. Nobody ever f–k about a Gilbert Arenas,” Young continued as DeMarcus Cousins burst into laughter. “Nobody said that name in the valley. Nobody knew you, nobody looked at that s–t. Nobody cared about that.”

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NBA fans have seen better primes

When NBA fans look back at some of the league’s most memorable short-lived peaks, several players had a stronger combination of individual accolades and team success than Arenas.

Derrick Rose became the youngest MVP in NBA history and led the Chicago Bulls to the Eastern Conference Finals. Isaiah Thomas averaged 28.9 points per game during the 2016-17 season, finished fifth in MVP voting, and helped the Boston Celtics reach the ECFs. Penny Hardaway, meanwhile, earned consecutive All-NBA First Team selections in the 1990s and looked like a potential successor to Magic Johnson.

Then, old-school legends like Bill Walton not only led their teams to their first-ever NBA championships as the Finals MVP, but even won the regular-season MVP before their prime years were derailed.

That being said, none of this takes away from what Arenas accomplished during his prime years; however, there have been players who have attained better individual and team success during their best years, which Agent Zero was never able to do.

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