The NBA's All-Disappointment First and Second Teams to start the 2026-27 season

The NBA season is less than a month in, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t already disappointments. At a time when the league promised perhaps the greatest individual campaigns we’ve seen in the modern era, there are already a host of names not living up to the bill.

There are so many names, in fact, that we can already put together starting lineups of disappointing performers. So with that being said, I present to you the NBA’s All-Disappointment First and Second Teams.

First Team

Point Guard: Josh Giddey

The Chicago Bulls came into this season with reasonably exciting expectations. In most people’s eyes, they finally had their core. Drafting Caleb Wilson and watching him display exactly why he was arguably the best prospect in the class reset the Bulls timeline. Alongside fellow lottery pick Matas Buzelis and another year of growth under his belt, it made a ton of sense that franchise point guard Josh Giddey would be masterfully pulling the strings to maximize them to start the season.

Unfortunately, it’s been anything but, as Giddey has struggled to frankly impact the game in just about every area. He’s currently averaging just 8.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game. In addition, the defense has been pedestrian, and what many believed could be a candidate for the NBA’s Most Improved Player has started as slowly as you can start.

Shooting Guard: Mikal Bridges

We sometimes dismiss championship hangovers like they don’t exist, but Mikal Bridges’ start to the season proves that they are still very much alive and well. The New York Knicks in general have come out of the gate stuck in mud, but Bridges has been at the heart of the struggles.

For a team that relies so much on production from the wing and versatility on the perimeter, not only is Mikal not producing in that respect, but his defense looks like a shell of itself from less than half a year ago. Shooting just 30% from the field and 27% from three-point range just isn’t going to cut it.

Small Forward: Jalen Johnson

Jalen Johnson put the NBA world on notice last season, but it also reset expectations for him. The numbers aren’t bad, but the impact and the eye test tell a different story. In today’s NBA, you don’t get to make an All-NBA Team and then start the campaign slowly, because the basketball community won’t allow it to go unnoticed.

The Atlanta Hawks were quietly active this offseason too, and there was renewed hope that they could make up ground on the best teams in the conference by bringing in some serious wing depth to supplement their franchise star. The only issue is the franchise star hasn’t come to play yet, and it’s showing in the standings as they hover around .500.

Power Forward: Bam Adebayo

Bam Adebayo has been the most disappointing player in the league to start the season. Point blank. The Miami Heat have a wide range of issues, but it starts with Bam, who many touted to be an ideal defensive partner next to newly acquired superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Unfortunately, it has been the exact opposite, and the 83-point game that rewrote the record books last season looks like a distant memory compared to where we are now. Bam was supposed to be the glue piece that catapulted the Heat into championship contention once again after they went big fish hunting, but they may have sold the farm to pair Giannis with a supposed star that hasn’t touched the All-Star game in three seasons.

All of a sudden, Adebayo’s value around the league is tanking, and when watching how much he’s struggling on both ends and the body language that is coming along for the ride, the Heat have some tough decisions to make in their future.

Center: Mitchell Robinson

The Boston Celtics acquired Mitchell Robinson for one reason and one reason only — because the analytics told them he was the Knicks’ most impactful player. The Celtics’ brain trust wanted to pry him away from one of their biggest rivals, and the experiment has blown up in their face thus far.

Robinson has been inserted into the starting lineup, and he’s struggled to keep up with the pace. His dominance on the offensive glass hasn’t been there; defensively, it looks like he’s taken a step back, and he generally looks out of shape. Many Celtics fans are already calling for a change to the starting lineup and for Mitchell to return to the bench in a role where he previously thrived for his former employer. Maybe in this instance, scaling up the playing volume and responsibility doesn’t translate to production on the floor.

Related: “Some kid that worked their butt off lost their job to that” – Kwame Brown blasts Bronny James over his place in NBA

Second Team

Point Guard: Darius Garland

I wasn’t lying when I said we have plenty of names that are putting their hands up for these rosters. Darius Garland is a great example, because he’s been poor for the L.A. Clippers. The Clippers, in general, have had a quiet start, mainly because they are getting less than they need from the backcourt.

Garland has been a turnover machine, coughing it up over five times a game, and the efficiency isn’t redeeming him here. Patience is already wearing thin in California.

Shooting Guard: Devin Booker

Perhaps the most surprising name on the list, Devin Booker has been an eyebrow raiser in this first month. The temperature around his game has steadily simmered down over recent years as he’s generally regressed and asked to play the de facto point guard position, but it still doesn’t excuse his underwhelming play.

The Phoenix Suns were supposed to be competitive this campaign, and they’ve been one of the most disappointing teams out of the gate. He’s not entirely to blame, of course, but a large portion has to be placed on his shoulders, especially given how much is hitting his bank account each year.

Small Forward: Andrew Wiggins

It would be remiss not to include another Miami Heat player on this list. As we’ve covered, the Heat have been the most disappointing team in the entire league, and Andrew Wiggins looks like a completely different player than he once was. The Heat front office made it a priority to retain him this offseason and part ways with Norman Powell when the money got stretched, but Wiggins hasn’t repaid that faith.

His defense has been suspect, his shooting touch has disappeared, and the Heat find themselves without a reliable two-way athletic wing that can plug the holes they so desperately need.

Power Forward: Myles Turner

This looks like the last year where any type of expectations should be tied to Myles Turner. After signing for over $100 million with the Milwaukee Bucks, it seems as though he’s lost all ambition as a talented big man. Going into this season, finally free of the Giannis circle of having one foot inside the franchise and one foot out, the stage was set for Myles to remind the league that he remains one of the premier bigs.

It couldn’t have been the opposite thus far, and Turner has put up a measly eight points per game, six rebounds and one assist as the Bucks hang lowly in the Eastern Conference without their leader taking the wheel.

Center: Rudy Gobert

It may be a little harsh to have a 34-year-old on this list after the impressive postseason he put together, but Rudy Gobert is also finishing on just above 20% of his rim attempts. The defense hasn’t been as dominant, and the Minnesota Timberwolves need him more than ever with Anthony Edwards missing significant time with his knee injury.

It feels as though the NBA community has been waiting forever for Rudy to develop an offensive game, but perhaps it’s time to stop now.

It’s time to turn it around

Fans have also thrown out the names Naz Reid, Matas Buzelis, Aaron Gordon, Kyle Kuzma, Jakob Poeltl, Donovan Mitchell and Derrick White, all of whom are worthy candidates. It does make you wonder how expectations are so ingrained in how we feel about players and how they produce.

For some players, there are pockets of the NBA community that no longer expect anything from them, so they could never be disappointed. For others, both disappointing teams are filled with players that should be setting a higher standard than they are right now.

Either way, it makes for incredible viewing moving forward, as teams continue to get acclimated, players continue to learn their surroundings, and they look to roll into form. But the reality is we live in an NBA world where you are only as good as your last performance.

The NBA is the fastest-moving league in the world, and expectations are at an all-time high. There is no waiting; there is no working your way into the season. The time is now, and these players just haven’t met the standards set for them.

Related: “It’s time to move on” – Jeff Teague hints at Celtics move for Bam Adebayo amid Heat’s winless start