17-year-old LeBron James wanted to keep his height and weight secret: "Call me Basketball Man"

LeBron James is undoubtedly one of the most physically gifted athletes in all of sports history. Often described as a genetic freak or a force of nature, there hasn’t been, and may never be, another King James. Beyond his physical attributes, the soon-to-be 42-year-old’s work ethic and dedication to his body and craft are unmatched.

Already the first player in NBA history to play his 24th season, LBJ proves his hard work and dedication to the game, showing why relying solely on natural talent is not enough. Growing up, James knew he had an edge over most kids his age, whether it was his physical stature or athleticism that had him run and jump faster than others.

Even though James wasn’t brash or cocky about it, he did want to enjoy some of the benefits nature had bestowed on him.

The superhero feeling

Growing up, watching and idolizing Michael Jordan, LeBron would stand on tiptoes to stretch himself to 6’6″, wishing to be MJ’s height. Interestingly, according to a 2002 ESPN report by Tom Friend, once James crossed the Chicago Bulls legend’s height, he refused to be measured.

“I don’t know how tall I am or how much I weigh. Because I don’t want anybody to know my identity. I’m like a superhero. Call me Basketball Man,” stated James.

It seemed as though the St. Vincent–St. Mary High School product aspired to have the same aura and mystique as Air Jordan. Nonetheless, for most of his career, James has measured 6’8″ to 6’9″ and weighed 240 to 250 lbs.

Leaving his imprints on the game

Today, nearly 42, Bron believes this superhero feeling keeps him going and is why he still wants to play in the NBA.

His GOAT status remains debatable, but James has been a role model and inspiration for many players in the current generation, with the process still ongoing. Watching kids repping his jersey and waving at him still pushes LeBron to go out there and perform at the highest level.

“There are kids that are still looking for their superhero to be out there and come save the day. So that’s a deciding factor. Also, my family is a big part of that, too. Being able to inspire my boys and my daughter is a huge deciding factor,”said the NBA’s all-time leading scorer during his appearance at Fanatics Fest back in July.

James also said during the live interaction that he never understood why people wanted athletes, R&B artists, and musicians to stop or retire, even though they could perform at a high level. The four-time MVP further stated that it wasn’t as though they were cheating the game or failing to drive revenue.

Related: “Some kid that worked their butt off lost their job to that” – Kwame Brown blasts Bronny James over his place in NBA

His fascination with superheroes

Speaking of James still wanting to be a superhero to kids, it brings us to his favorite Marvel or DC character from when he was growing up.

As a kid, LeBron was always an avid comic book fan, and Batman was his favorite. During his time with the Miami Heat, he appeared on the cover of what looked like a collab between ESPN magazine and Marvel.

“I read most of all the Batmans growing up. A lot of Spider-Man, a lot of Avengers. A lot of people would give me comic books throughout high school and grade school. They knew I liked to read them,” Bron told ESPN in 2012.

Though not receiving the same reception as Superman, Batman, or Spider-Man, one cannot deny that James possesses some superhuman abilities on the basketball court.

Related: LeBron James’ high-school rival on the moment he killed the hype around him: “That kid over there, he is serious”