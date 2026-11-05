"Injuries and Father Time have robbed him" – Tim MacMahon questions what Klay Thompson has left defensively

Many were happy that Klay Thompson was freed from the Dallas Mavericks and signed with the Miami Heat. Thompson had been in Dallas purgatory for the past two seasons after he chose to go to “Big D” and join Luka Doncic, who was traded less than a year after he arrived there.

While the Mavericks are rebuilding with Cooper Flagg, Thompson wanted to go play for a contender with his time almost up. There was no better situation for him than South Beach, after the Heat acquired Giannis Antetokounmpo during the offseason and needed shooting to compensate for the loss they suffered in trading for Giannis.

However, life hasn’t been a cruise for Captain Klay in South Beach, especially defensively. ESPN’s Tim MacMahon explained.

“Klay Thompson used to be a really good wing defender,” explained MacMahon. “One of the great things about his pairing with Steph is Klay would always take the toughest defensive assignment, you know, one, two, three.”

One-half of the Splash Brothers

Thompson was one-half of the Splash Brothers, who led the Golden State Warriors to four NBA titles during an eight-year span from 2015 to 2022. However, as MaMahon said, he wasn’t just a deadeye like Steph Curry.

Klay was a defensive stopper who earned three All-Defensive team selections before he tore his ACL in the 2019 NBA Finals and then suffered an Achilles tear a year later in a pick-up game.

“Injuries and Father Time have robbed him of the ability to even be a competent defender,” Tim added. “And the individual ratings can be, it’s a wonky stat, especially in a small sample size. We can put all those things in, but there’s a reason the Mavericks pulled the plug on Klay as a starter, too.”

Klay’s defensive metrics have been horrible

The Heat entered Wednesday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers ranked 28th in defensive rating, allowing 119.8 points per 100 possessions. Individually, Thompson’s defensive rating of 126 is the lowest on the team, although MacMahon says that metric is not always conclusive. If you look at his on-off numbers, the Heat are allowing 133.2 points per 100 possessions with Klay on the court and just 110.4 when he is off the court.

Thompson was a starter early in his Mavs career, but the longer he played there, the more he got demoted to a bench role, which he gladly accepted. So far in Miami, Klay has started all eight games, and while the defense he was known for has been non-existent, he has tried to make up for it with his shooting.

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Game-winner against the Clippers

Thompson struggled early on in his Heat career. But during Miami’s win over the Indiana Pacers last Friday, he scored a season-high 25 points on 7-for-13 3-point shooting. He followed that up with a 19-point effort on 4-for-7 shooting in their loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in their next game.

On Wednesday night, Thompson topped his season-high with 30 points on 8-for-17 3-point shooting, including the game-winning triple with one second left in overtime to allow the Heat to escape with a 117-116 win over the hapless Clippers. With Klay averaging 24.67 points per game and shooting 19-for-36 from 3-point range in his last three games played, there’s no question that the four-time champion can still contribute, just not on defense anymore.

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