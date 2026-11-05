“You’d rather rein a guy back in than try to get him going” – Steve Kerr says Yaxel Lendeborg’s relentless mentality is exactly what Warriors needed

Golden State Warriors Yaxel Lendeborg isn’t your ordinary, run-of-the-mill rookie. For one, he’s already 24 with plenty of collegiate experience, having played at a junior college before transferring to UAB and later Michigan, where he helped lead the Wolverines to the NCAA title earlier this year.

Second, while most rookies are usually timid and tiptoe around the NBA early on, Yaxel looked for the biggest bully in the yard, Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic and went right for him.

And while that didn’t go too well, especially in their second meeting, when Luka scored 21 of his 37 points in the first quarter, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said he’s perfectly fine with his young ace being so audacious.

Placed a big target on his back

Yaxel is no fool; he knows what he’s doing and he’s ready to face whatever backlash comes with it. He won’t face it alone, though; the Kerr and the Warriors have his back every step of the way.

“We talked to him as a staff. We talked as a team. Steph had a great comment after that Laker game. You know, he said, ‘Hey, I love Yaxel’s competitive desire, but now he’s got to back it up,'” Kerr expressed. “And, um, I thought that was perfectly said.”

The 6’9″ forward has been more than up to the challenge, tallying games in which he had 26, 31, and 26 points. Then, after a dud in which he had only six and was an atrocious -20 on the +/- metric against Luka and the Lakers, he responded with a massive 37-point night against the Los Angeles Clippers.

A competitive spirit

Yaxel represents the youth movement the Warriors have long looked for and didn’t find, in high draft picks like James Wiseman and Jonathan Kuminga. Bold yet curious, fearless yet coachable, he has given the Warriors and their avid fanbase new hope.

That’s why Kerr has no problem letting Lendeborg be himself.

“You know, there’s an old saying in coaching: you’d rather rein a guy back in than try to get him going. And, um, I think that’s true with Yaxel. He wants to be great. He’s got this competitive spirit,” Kerr explained.

“Um, so in terms of reining him in, it’s more just, um, hey, this is what the league is about. Uh, you’re going to see these kinds of challenges all the time, and do what Steph did. You know, back it up,” he added. “And, um, Yaxel’s been doing that. So, um, I love coaching him. I think he’s got an incredible future.”

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The present and the future

Averaging 21.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.9 assists, Yaxel has helped the Warriors get back on track. After three straight losses to start the season, the Warriors have now won five in a row heading into their much-anticipated matchup against the Miami Heat on Thursday night.

That game will be another acid test for Lendeborg, as he’ll be tasked with guarding two of the NBA’s most versatile big men: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo.

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