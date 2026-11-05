"At 55, I'll probably get $1 million a month" – Shaquille O'Neal reveals how he made sure he'd never run out of money

Shaquille O’Neal earned hundreds of millions of dollars during his NBA career. But just like for many NBA players, making that money was only part of the challenge.

Unlike many of his peers, O’Neal developed a financial philosophy that continues to pay off, with the NBA legend revealing he could soon be receiving as much as $1 million a month for the rest of his life.

O’Neal’s 75-25 approach

Speaking on the Dinner Party, O’Neal recalled how an encounter with a wealthy man introduced him to a savings strategy that would shape his financial decisions for years to come.

“I would always see this filthy rich guy. I’m talking rich, four-season Rolls-Royce white guy. So finally I said, ‘Hey man, how you doing?’ I was like a kid again. He’s there. I was like, ‘How do you stay rich?’” he recalled.

“He has a napkin, he said, “Shaq, if you have $100,” and he did like this,” Shaq continued while splitting a napkin. “He said, ‘You want to save 50 and do another.’ But he said, ‘If you want to be wealthy, you play with 2,5 and you save 75.’”

Since then, O’Neal has used the 75-25 approach, saving 75 percent of his earnings and reinvesting the rest to ensure a steady income. The principle sounds easy on paper, but its real value comes from consistency and patience, both of which he has shown over the years as he has kept on piling up his business portfolio with investments and his countless endorsements.

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Annuities as a cheat code

Saving and investing helped O’Neal grow his wealth, but like any other businessman, he needed a way to safeguard his finances against bad investments. Not every business decision works, and thus he made sure his finances would still be secured even as he played around in the volatile investment market.

This led O’Neal to enter the annuity market, which involves contracts with insurance companies in which a person provides money upfront or over time in exchange for guaranteed payments that can be deposited in the future. It was, in many ways, a safeguarded retirement fund that allowed money to keep coming in until he retired from everything and only wanted to enjoy the life he had built.

“I said to myself, okay, if I f–k all this up, I still want to be able to get something when I’m 40. I had so much money coming in, I put a lot into annuities,” O’Neal shared.

“Matter of fact, next year (I’ll) get a lot, almost for the rest of my life. So 55, 60, and 65. That was my fail proof that just in case the investments don’t work and this and that,” he added. “I don’t like to brag, but I think at 55, I’ll probably get a million dollars a month.”

A lesson for everyone

Ultimately, O’Neal’s financial career is an example of how an athlete, or even anybody, can turn a large but temporary income into long-term wealth. He earned hundreds of millions throughout his 19-year career in the league, and millions more after he retired, but he never stayed complacent.

Whether it’s following the 75-25 rule or entering annuities, there is value in saving and investing for one’s future. Now, O’Neal is sharing his approach in hopes of urging everyone to do the same and to show that wealth isn’t really about how much money comes in, but about how much a person can earn and then protect for the future

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