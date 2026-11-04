"All they know is private flights" - Sophie Cunningham on the privileges today's WNBA rookies

The WNBA is receiving the most attention it has ever received, highlighted by the recent WNBA Finals Game 7 between the Atlanta Dream and the Golden State Valkyries, which recorded 3 million viewers, their highest in playoff history.

That attention comes with massive benefits, as players are benefiting from better travel arrangements and greater financial opportunities than many of their predecessors could have expected when they entered the league.

However, this wasn’t always the case. Many in the league today have experienced it in the past, when every privilege they have seemed so far-fetched. One of these is Sophie Cunningham, who spoke on This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von to highlight just how different the league has become.

“I didn’t get all this right away. And so I saw kind of the bad parts of it, if that makes sense,” she stated. “But now I’m reaping the good parts of being in the WNBA”

Unsafe travel accommodations

Cunningham entered the league in 2019 as a second-round pick by the Phoenix Mercury. Her first five seasons have given her a firsthand look at the difference between playing in the WNBA back then and today.

“All they know is private flights. All they know is the nicest hotels. All they know is like you have security. My first five years we had zero security,” Soph shared.

At the time, the league was operating under a much smaller financial structure, and players did not have the same travel arrangements that have since become standard. Teams routinely flew commercially, dealing with delays and airport crowds while recovering between games.

Not to mention that most players in the league at that time had no security. Although fanbases back then weren’t as outspoken and unpredictable as they are now, players always risked their safety whenever they traveled.

The money then and now

Aside from player accommodations, perhaps the most positive change has been player salaries. Cunningham recalled that, in the past, she received little to no signing bonus when she was drafted and felt the need to take on another job to support herself.

The financial situation of players became so dire that they famously opted to play overseas during the offseason, or even left the W altogether, just to make a stable livelihood in the sport that they loved.

Fortunately, today the WNBA, under the new CBA, has introduced positive changes, including a revenue-sharing system that finally gives players a meaningful share of league and franchise revenues. Maximum salaries now begin at $1.4 million, with the average standing at almost $600,000.

Cunningham, among many others, experienced and persevered through hard times, and now, finally, they are enjoying the benefits of the players’ collective effort to make the league as big as it is.

“I’m happy with where we’re at now, but I also love those times, too. I’m like in the perfect spot where I saw where the W was at, but I’m also like reaping the benefits of the people who came before me, even of like leading us to where we’re at now,” Cunningham shared.

Related: “It’s clearly so political” – Sophie Cunningham calls out WNBA over three-point contest selections

The sky is the limit

As good as the changes have been, there is still no limit to where the league can soar. Not to mention that the league will welcome a new commissioner next season, with Cathy Engelbert’s impending retirement.

The next commissioner will inherit a league with greater visibility and stronger financial foundations than ever. At the same time, though, there are now higher expectations from players that the positive changes in recent years are only the start.

The league’s next chapter will be judged by how much farther it can go. With a new commissioner preparing to take over and a landmark CBA in place, the WNBA is poised to enter another era of transformation, one that could hopefully be as good as the last.

Related: Sophie Cunningham gains nearly 3 million Instagram followers, surpassing NBA stars