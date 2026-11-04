"You're fighting for your life" – Hugo Gonzalez highlights the gap between American and European basketball development

The influx of quality European players into the NBA over the years has drawn greater attention to basketball development on both sides of the Atlantic. As comparisons between the two systems continue, the debate over which approach is better – American or European style – remains very much alive.

Key differences exist between the two systems, with player development in the United States revolving around high school, AAU and collegiate basketball, as well as professional development platforms such as the G League. In Europe, meanwhile, players typically progress through structured club academies, youth leagues and professional club systems.

Another distinction often highlighted is the emphasis on different aspects of the game. American player development and coaching are generally associated with athleticism, creativity and one-on-one skills, alongside team-oriented play. In Europe, greater focus is traditionally placed on fundamentals such as ball movement, spacing, teamwork and tactical execution.

The professional pathway is another difference. In the US, the NBA is viewed as a major career destination, while in Europe, prospects can play professionally at a young age by joining club systems and competing in domestic leagues and European competitions.

Hugo Gonzalez’s take

Boston Celtics sophomore guard Hugo Gonzalez, who hails from Spain, has seen both systems at work and believes each has its own strengths. However, the former Real Madrid product feels US-born players generally enjoy better conditions for their development.

The 20-year-old rising star discussed the matter on Celtics teammate Derrick White’s podcast, sharing his observations since coming to the US to play.

“I mean, honestly, y’all are so lucky that you got these programs here, where you can go to school and have everything organized. It’s not like that [in Europe]. Like, you got to go to the school whenever you want and then you got to go to the club if they pick you for one and like it’s all different,” Gonzalez said.

“So, if you’re an average player in Europe, for example, you are fighting for your life and you’re practicing in places that you know they’re good, but that’s it. And here, if you’re like an average player in college, you’re practicing in a first-class facility. Also, like the organization, they obviously emphasize on basketball if you get a scholarship, but you also get an opportunity of studying the career that you want. So if anything goes wrong, you still got it,” he added.

Finding his footing in the NBA

Gonzalez was selected 28th overall by the Celtics in the 2025 NBA Draft after playing for Real Madrid and winning back-to-back championships in the Spanish basketball league.

He played in 74 games and started in three in his rookie season, finishing with averages of 3.9 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 36.2 percent from three-point range. In the ongoing campaign, Gonzalez has remained part of the Celtics’ rotation off the bench.

Gonzalez admits that he is still in the process of finding his footing in the NBA, but is not deterred by it, looking to continue improving and helping the Celtics.

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One of 70 European players

Gonzalez is one of 70 European players who made it on opening-night rosters for the 2026-27 NBA season, and one of five from Spain.

France leads all European countries with 17 players, led by the San Antonio Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama. Germany is second with seven players, while Serbia and Nigeria have six each.

Among the players representing Europe are multi-time league MVPs Nikola Jokic (Serbia/Denver Nuggets) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (Greece/Miami Heat), as well as Luka Doncic (Slovenia/ Los Angeles Lakers) and Franz Wagner (Germany/Orlando Magic).

The 70 from Europe are part of the 125 international players who earned roster spots this season.

Whether a player comes through the American or European development system ultimately matters little. What counts is making the most of the lessons learned and putting them to good use, as Gonzalez and many other players continue to do while making their mark in the NBA.

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