"He's not as tall as I thought" - Kevin Durant questions Hakeem Olajuwon's listed NBA height

Hakeem Olajuwon has been, and always will be, what many consider one of the most technically sound and fundamentally sound centers ever to play in the NBA. At his peak, Dream was so athletic for a seven-footer that he outplayed the likes of David Robinson, Patrick Ewing and even a young Shaquille O’Neal.

However, not everyone believes he stood 7 feet tall. Speaking on the Rushmore Podcast, KD sounded alarms about Olajuwon’s true height when discussing his all-time starting five going up against Shaq’s own Mount Rushmore of players.

Not as tall as everyone thinks

When talking about the best big men in NBA history, most of them stood 7 feet tall. And for decades, Olajuwon has been at the top of the list, with the added caveat of being so agile that he could fool people with his legendary Dream Shake.

KD, however, believes that his height was greatly exaggerated and argued that if Dream, who was in KD’s all-time starting five, were to face Diesel in his prime, he would have had problems due to his height.

“I think that might be the only problem with that… ‘Cause Hakeem really like 6’8, 6’9. He’s not really that tall. He’s not as tall as I thought he was. Shaq is legit 7’1,” KD stated.

“Me and Hakeem seeing eye to eye. So I was like, he not as tall as I thought. I thought he was 7’1. 7 feet,” he added.

Of course, KD, who fans have always debated whether he was really 7 feet, has personally seen Hakeem, from offseason practices to spending time with him on his Boardroom podcast. As much as he gives Dream respect and praise, he doesn’t believe he was ever as tall as everyone thought.

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Dream was still a problem

Regardless of Olajuwon’s true height, the reality is that he still dominated the league with his agility at his size. In a 90s era filled with physicality in the big man position, Dream stood out as arguably the most talented and successful.

Against the likes of Ewing and Shaq, whom Dream beat in the Finals of the Houston Rockets’ back-to-back titles in 1994 and 1995, he regularly outplayed other talented big men in the Western Conference such as Robinson, Karl Malone and Charles Barkley.

Not to mention his individual resume, which includes an MVP, multiple Finals MVPs, and Defensive Player of the Year Awards, but perhaps his most enduring legacy is the Dream Shake, which has become a staple in big men’s repertoire even today.

Whether Olajuwon was really 7 feet tall or not, there is no denying the supreme athletic talent that he possessed, one that has allowed his legacy to remain in the past, present and future generations of the game.

Related: “He never say that” – Hakeem Olajuwon praised Michael Jordan for never diminishing Rockets’ NBA titles