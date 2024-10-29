Victor Oladipo says Orlando Magic didn't give him the No. 2 pick type of treatment: "You're a rookie; you can't say nothing"

There's no greater feeling for a college prospect than hearing his name called on draft night. All the hard work from high school to the collegiate level is culminated when you step foot into the NBA.

However, it only lasts for a moment for the draftees, as they are immediately met with the reality of being professional athletes after penning their rookie contracts.

No No.2 pick treatment for Oladipo

Among the array of prospects drafted in 2013 was talented guard Victor Oladipo . After an impressive junior year at Indiana University, the young guard skipped his senior year to declare for the draft. His stock had risen massively in college, and the Maryland native was projected to be a lottery pick.

Oladipo was eventually selected second overall by the Orlando Magic . He was handed the reality check like every other prospect turning pro. All those college accolades didn't matter anymore; he was a rook.

"When I went into the gates of being the No. 2 pick, I thought I was going to get the No. 2 pick type of treatment and love. Well, it was drastically different than that," said Vic. "It was like, 'No, you have to play behind this person; no, you're a rookie; you can't say nothing; no, we're not pushing you to be Rookie of the Year—that's not how we do things.'"

Oladipo was drafted as the highest-rated guard after claiming the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and other notable accolades. However, stepping into the NBA wasn't about what he had achieved at college but what he would offer as a professional, and he received the memo quickly.

Related: "You will never beat me in a playoffs series" - Kobe Bryant made things personal after George Karl benched him in 1998 All-Star Game

Playing the part

Victor joined a Magic roster saturated with promising young talent. After the Dwight Howard era, Nikola Vucevic, Arron Affialo, and Tobias Harris were the franchise cornerstones. They made the rookie feel welcome but eliminated the relevance of being an NBA player.

Dipo wasn't a stranger to new and tough environments, as he also faced a challenge during his early years at college, adjusting to the intense workouts. So he just braced himself up for the challenge of being a pro.

"It was just like nothing I could control," he said. "It was just kind of like, 'I guess I just got to kind of go and just play.' Luckily for me, I had great teammates [and] great mentors. We had such a great young team ."

Oladipo's rookie season was impressive, to say the least—he averaged 13.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.6 steals per game and finished second in the Rookie of the Year voting behind Michael Carter-Williams. Victor made the All-Rookie First Team despite making just over half of his 80 appearances from the bench.

Related: Victor Oladipo says he cried after his first practice with Hoosiers: "That was the worst I probably got destroyed in my career"