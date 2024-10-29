Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • BasketballNetwork.net

    Victor Oladipo says Orlando Magic didn't give him the No. 2 pick type of treatment: "You're a rookie; you can't say nothing"

    By Adel Ahmad,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06EmO4_0wQsmqJB00

    There's no greater feeling for a college prospect than hearing his name called on draft night. All the hard work from high school to the collegiate level is culminated when you step foot into the NBA.

    However, it only lasts for a moment for the draftees, as they are immediately met with the reality of being professional athletes after penning their rookie contracts.

    No No.2 pick treatment for Oladipo

    Among the array of prospects drafted in 2013 was talented guard Victor Oladipo . After an impressive junior year at Indiana University, the young guard skipped his senior year to declare for the draft. His stock had risen massively in college, and the Maryland native was projected to be a lottery pick.

    Oladipo was eventually selected second overall by the Orlando Magic . He was handed the reality check like every other prospect turning pro. All those college accolades didn't matter anymore; he was a rook.

    "When I went into the gates of being the No. 2 pick, I thought I was going to get the No. 2 pick type of treatment and love. Well, it was drastically different than that," said Vic. "It was like, 'No, you have to play behind this person; no, you're a rookie; you can't say nothing; no, we're not pushing you to be Rookie of the Year—that's not how we do things.'"

    Oladipo was drafted as the highest-rated guard after claiming the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and other notable accolades. However, stepping into the NBA wasn't about what he had achieved at college but what he would offer as a professional, and he received the memo quickly.

    Related: "You will never beat me in a playoffs series" - Kobe Bryant made things personal after George Karl benched him in 1998 All-Star Game

    Playing the part

    Victor joined a Magic roster saturated with promising young talent. After the Dwight Howard era, Nikola Vucevic, Arron Affialo, and Tobias Harris were the franchise cornerstones. They made the rookie feel welcome but eliminated the relevance of being an NBA player.

    Dipo wasn't a stranger to new and tough environments, as he also faced a challenge during his early years at college, adjusting to the intense workouts. So he just braced himself up for the challenge of being a pro.

    "It was just like nothing I could control," he said. "It was just kind of like, 'I guess I just got to kind of go and just play.' Luckily for me, I had great teammates [and] great mentors. We had such a great young team ."

    Oladipo's rookie season was impressive, to say the least—he averaged 13.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.6 steals per game and finished second in the Rookie of the Year voting behind Michael Carter-Williams. Victor made the All-Rookie First Team despite making just over half of his 80 appearances from the bench.

    Related: Victor Oladipo says he cried after his first practice with Hoosiers: "That was the worst I probably got destroyed in my career"

    Related Search

    Victor OladipoNba draft experienceNba rookie of the yearVictor Oladipo'S careerOrlando MagicNba Africa

    Comments / 1

    Add a Comment
    Dominick Martinez
    1d ago
    You got hurt and that basically detailed your career,now you have a guy that is out the league crying wolf 🐺 about what he didn't get or was treated badly, things happen for a reason.
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Victor Oladipo says he cried after his first practice with Hoosiers: "That was the worst I probably got destroyed in my career"
    BasketballNetwork.net2 days ago
    Karl-Anthony Towns Freaked Out After Hearing The Timberwolves Traded Him To The Knicks
    FadeawayWorld.net1 day ago
    "I never experienced anything like that before" - Paolo Banchero shares he never scored 50 points in high school or college
    BasketballNetwork.net1 day ago
    ‘Hurt’ Michael Strahan breaks down in tears live on Fox NFL Sunday as Terry Bradshaw tells him ‘it’s OK, don’t cry’
    The US Sun13 hours ago
    Former Grizzlies star forward announced his stepping away from the NBA
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Jennifer Lopez Is Reportedly 'Seeing Red' After Ben Affleck Debuts Makeover, Better Grooming And Eating Habits Following Split: 'A Total Slap In The Face'
    shefinds2 days ago
    Tom Brady breaks silence after Gisele Bundchen pregnancy news with wistful post
    HELLO2 days ago
    Michael Jackson Once Crashed One of Diddy’s Parties as Disgraced Rapper Says ‘Mike Was Smooth’: This Is ‘Not a Good Look’
    thenerdstash.com5 days ago
    'Twins' Star Danny DeVito, 79, Reveals Dying Wishes and Philosophy After Being Plagued by Rare Lifelong Growth-Stunting Disease: 'I Don't Celebrate Not Being Clark Gable'
    RadarOnline6 days ago
    Legendary DJ Clark Kent Dead at 57, Cause of Death Revealed
    suggest.com1 day ago
    'F--- You!': Anna Kendrick Savagely Calls Out Director Who 'Embarrassed' Her in Front of Film Extras to 'Gain Dominance'
    OK Magazine2 days ago
    'Lonely Perv': Shaquille O'Neal Faces Backlash for His 'Nasty' Comments About Angel Reese's 'Little A-- Shorts'
    OK Magazine3 days ago
    Lil Baby’s ex Ayesha Howard confirms birth of baby girl after NBA star Anthony Edwards files for paternity
    Page Six8 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast7 days ago
    GloRilla Posts Baby Bump Photos After Claiming She Never Wanted Kids
    hotnewhiphop.com7 days ago
    Simone Biles continues to defend husband Jonathan Owens after viral ‘catch’ comment: ‘I’m gonna come at you guys’
    Page Six6 days ago
    Ex-Girlfriend Of NFL Quarterback Tom Brady And Blue Blood Actress Bridget Moynahan’s Parents Were Highly Educated!
    playersbio.com6 days ago
    NBA rumors: Charles Barkley roasts Dwyane Wade's statue: 'That's the face he made after he saw that'
    HoopsHype1 day ago
    In Memory of 'Magnum P.I.' Star Roger E. Mosley: Two Years After His Tragic Death in a Car Accident
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    "Don't you ever ask me am I OK" - Rudy Gay recalls receiving a cold reply from Kobe after bloodying him
    BasketballNetwork.net15 hours ago
    Beyonce & Jay-Z Won’t Let Diddy Conspiracy Theories ‘Slide’ Anymore: ‘They Will Take on This B.S. Together’
    thenerdstash.com2 days ago
    Michael Jordan Hates Isiah Thomas But Believes He’s Second-Best Point Guard In NBA History: ‘No Matter How Much I Hate Him, I Respect His Game’
    hoopswire.com2 days ago
    ‘She wants to be me so bad’: Amber Rose just accused Beyonce of stealing because 2024 is not done being insane
    wegotthiscovered.com4 days ago
    DL Hughley & Cedric The Entertainer Claim Diddy Didn’t Completely Ruin Baby Oil For The Black Community
    hotnewhiphop.com16 hours ago
    Former Terps basketball star dies at 55, leaving complex legacy
    247Sports2 days ago
    AJ Dybantsa admits he’s only looking for ‘one-and-done’ collegiate basketball experience, “I’m unselfish, I can play with anybody”
    BasketballNetwork.net2 days ago
    Will.i.am Missed Out On A High School Diploma Due To Signing A Record Deal, But Today He Is A Graduate Of Harvard Business School
    Afrotech2 days ago
    NBA Scout Boldly Declares That Russell Westbrook Needs To Retire And Wants The Nuggets To Cut Him
    FadeawayWorld.net2 days ago
    Naturi Naughton Responds To 50 Cent Claiming Omari Hardwick ‘Overvalues’ Himself: ‘There Would Be No Power Without Ghost’
    Hollywood Unlocked13 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy