    • BasketballNetwork.net

    Stephen A. Smith says he stands by his criticism of KD's leadership: "It's his track record that I'm talking about"

    By Shane Garry Acedera,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q96MS_0wQf8VrU00

    Stephen A. Smith and Kevin Durant are now officially going back and forth after the veteran ESPN analyst spared several minutes of airtime on "The Stephen A. Smith Show" to respond to Durant's reaction to his recent criticism of the Phoenix Suns star's ability to lead.

    SAS went at KD after the Suns' opening night win over the L.A. Clippers at the Intuit Dome, saying Kevin should be able to lead better than what he has shown and that he does not have the ability to "peel out of others." Of course, Durant took exception to Smith's early season tirade and clapped back via 'X. Now, Stephen A. doesn't want Phoenix's star to have the last word.

    "Kevin Durant is a phenomenal player," began Smith. "He is not a phenomenal leader. The evidence has shown that. It's shown in Brooklyn, it showed in Oklahoma City, has shown it in Phoenix thus far. Do you have the ability to galvanize the troops around you to maximize their potential? A legit argument can be made to say no. That's the bottom line."

    KD is historically not a good leader

    As Smith said, there is no question about Durant as a player. However, Stephen A. doesn't think that Kevin can win as the No.1 guy on a team because he does not have the ability to inspire his teammates to be better.

    The former Texas standout played for three teams before coming to Phoenix. KD was the best player on the Thunder and the Nets, but as the leading man, he was never able to take either team over the hump. Durant's most successful stint was with the Warriors, where he was never asked to lead because the team had Steph and Dray.

    "I take no joy in saying that," added Smith. "It's surely not disrespectful to Kevin Durant. Everybody ain't meant to lead. Now, he's being a bit more outspoken from what we saw in Game 1 because he was mic'd up, and maybe it's changing and, I wish him nothing but the best. I know what a phenomenal player he is. But I stand by with every syllable I said because it's his track record that I'm talking about."

    Related: "I felt like Darth Vader approaching a bunny" - Kareem Abdul-Jabbar opened up about his struggles to attract women

    The Suns have failed to live up to expectations

    When KD arrived in Phoenix in 2022, he joined a Suns squad that made the NBA Finals in 2021 and won 64 regular-season games in 2022. But instead of adding value with Durant's wealth of talent and championship experience, the team has regressed and has failed to win 50 regular-season games with him on board.

    Last season, the Suns traded for Bradley Beal, adding a third superstar after him and Devin Booker. Despite that move, PHX won only 49 games and was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

    The Suns are 2-1 to start the new season. As usual, KD is putting up great numbers this season: 28.7 points and 6.7 rebounds in 40.7 minutes of action per game. Stephen A. thought that Kevin was more outspoken on opening night and wished him well. However, he also said not everyone was born to lead, so don't expect this back-and-forth to end anytime soon.

    Related: Kevin Durant responds to Stephen A. Smith's criticism of his leadership: "My intangibles have always been on par with my talent"

