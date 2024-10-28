"Miami Heat did Dwyane Wade dirty" - Social media mocks the Heat over their Dwyane Wade statue

The Miami Heat dedicated Oct. 27 to the day they unveiled the state of the greatest player in their franchise history, Dwyane Wade . While nobody argued about the organization's gesture to the three-time champion, the majority on social media, including Heat fans, didn't seem to be happy about how the statue turned out. Here's a compilation of some of those reactions:

Heat fans believe this is a statue of the superheroHere is how NBA Twitter reacted to the new Dwyane Wade statue, which the Miami Heat unveiled on Sunday afternoon.

The statue sculptors Omri Amrany and Oscar León caught a lot of heat.

Many thought it was Antonine Walker's statue.

The memes continue to flow.

Many are in disbelief that the Heat approved this

But at least at the end of the day, Wade seems happy with it, and that's all that matters:

