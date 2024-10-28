Open in App
    "Miami Heat did Dwyane Wade dirty" - Social media mocks the Heat over their Dwyane Wade statue

    By Nicole Ganglani,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SFhmY_0wPArzV200

    The Miami Heat dedicated Oct. 27 to the day they unveiled the state of the greatest player in their franchise history, Dwyane Wade . While nobody argued about the organization's gesture to the three-time champion, the majority on social media, including Heat fans, didn't seem to be happy about how the statue turned out. Here's a compilation of some of those reactions:

    Heat fans believe this is a statue of the superheroHere is how NBA Twitter reacted to the new Dwyane Wade statue, which the Miami Heat unveiled on Sunday afternoon.

    The statue sculptors Omri Amrany and Oscar León caught a lot of heat.

    Many thought it was Antonine Walker's statue.

    The memes continue to flow.

    Many are in disbelief that the Heat approved this

    But at least at the end of the day, Wade seems happy with it, and that's all that matters:

    Related: "My whole career, I always have. I take pride in that" - Dwyane Wade on the only statistic he cared about

    cyclone101
    1d ago
    woke joke 🖕🏻🖕🏻🤡🤡😂😂
    LTJ Jenkins
    2d ago
    on purpose
