    • BasketballNetwork.net

    Baron Davis saw JJ Redick watching game film at car wash: "Lakers in great hands!!"

    By Shane Garry Acedera,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41MpfU_0wO6Fk6H00

    Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick has received a lot of praise for his team's impressive performance at the start of the 2024-25 season. Even before the Lakers beat the Sacramento Kings at home on Saturday night, Redick got another compliment, this time from Baron Davis , who shouted out his dedication to his new job.

    Not normal, says JJ

    Addressing Davis' tweet, Redick said that he doesn't typically watch film in public. However, after playing late the previous night, he didn't get enough time to finish the analysis on the Kings.

    JJ also had to accompany his children to their basketball game early Saturday. Since the gym they played in had a carwash next to it, he decided to make the most of his time by juggling his tasks while inserting film work, too.

    "My kids had two basketball games, and the carwash was next door to the gym, so in between games, I was just shuttling back and forth the three cars, a very efficient use of time to also just watch film on the laptop, so I got everything done. I watch a lot of film, but that was not normal," the Lakers coach added.

    The Lakers make it three in a row

    JJ's efforts paid dividends as the Lakers defeated the Kings 131-127 to improve to 3-0 on the season.

    The purple and gold took an early double-digit lead, but fatigue started to creep in as the Kings tried to beat them with an uptempo style. Fortunately for the Lake Show, LeBron James caught fire in the fourth period, scoring 16 points in the first three minutes to allow the Lakers to retake control of the game. The Kings gave it one big run in the end, but LeBron's final two assists to Anthony Davis and Rui Hachimura sealed the victory.

    AD, who is having an MVP-worthy start to the season after Redick said he would make him the hub of the offense, had his third straight 30+ points game against Sacramento. LeBron defied Father Time once again, finishing with 32 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 assists. And Redick? He added another layer to his early season legend by getting caught watching a game film while in a carwash.

    Related: Isiah Thomas thinks JJ Redick could be the new Bob Knight or Coach K: "That's what I hear in JJ"

    Comments / 1

    Add a Comment
    James Violette 3rd
    2d ago
    once Leflop is gone , the game will heal and elevate just in time for the new face of the game... Cooper Flagg!! My hometown hero
    View all comments

