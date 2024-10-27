"He reminds me of Tiger Woods" - Gilbert Arenas on why Victor Wembanyama is more marketable than Anthony Edwards and Ja Morant

Today's NBA has no shortage of young talents ready to become the next face of the league, thanks to their charisma and eye-catching style of play. While Ja Morant and Anthony Edwards are among the frontrunners for this title, according to Gilbert Arenas , no one would be more marketable than Victor Wembanyama.

Wemby's marketability

On a recent episode of the "Gil's Arena" podcast, Arenas showed his admiration for Ja and Anthony, describing them as must-watch players. However, the retired NBA guard thinks Wemby 's calm and poised demeanor sets him apart.

"I'm going with Frenchy. His mannerisms; it's like he already knows the business. He reminds me of Tiger Woods. He's in elevated, more prestige-type of Bougie," Arenas said. "Ant-Man can get into Nobu. But Wemby's Nobu is just the black one where there's just 12 people that get in. There's things that are going to be given to Wemby that no one else can get."

Despite captivating fans with incredible skills, Morant and Edwards had a few incidents not worthy of being the face of the NBA—most notably Ja , who hampered his marketability after high-profile mishaps in strip clubs. Meanwhile, the San Antonio Spurs big man has only been focused on improving as a player, which, according to Gil at least, makes him the prime candidate to represent the league moving forward.

Big shoes to fill

Ultimately, Morant, Edwards, and Wembanyama are all talented enough to become the NBA's most marketable superstar. Who takes that title will depend on who can lead their team to championships and be consistently great without getting into trouble off the court.

Wembanyama's journey is about justifying the hype of being a generational talent. Morant's is about redemption and bouncing back after incidents ruined his image. Edwards' is about justifying the Michael Jordan comparisons.

39-year-old LeBron James, although not showing signs of slowing down, won't play at an elite level forever. When the inevitable drop-off happens, the crown of the face of the NBA will become available for the first time in nearly two decades. Whoever takes it will have big shoes to fill.

