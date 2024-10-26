Open in App
    Barack Obama recalls Joakim Noah getting salty after he criticized his shooting form: "He picked me up full court"

    By Adel Ahmad,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hjNQ6_0wN3sCgK00

    One of the things that the former president of the United States, Barack Obama, is known for is his love for basketball. Growing up in Hawaii, he was introduced to the game by his father and often went to watch other people play.

    During his time in office, Barack's love for the sport didn't stop as he created relationships with players and coaches, often sending them invitations to the White House on some special visits.

    Obama vs. Noah

    To celebrate his 49th birthday in 2010, Obama invited some NBA stars to the White House. But this time, it wasn't a courtesy visit; he wanted to play a pickup game with them. One of the players invited was former Chicago Bulls star Joakim Noah .

    "We were just in a shootaround, and I teased him a little bit because he had this weird corkscrew shot," Barack said . "And I think he got a little bit salty about it, so when we played his team, I was bringing the ball to the court, and suddenly he started picking me up full court. And he was Defensive Player of the Year, so he's 6'10" and he's got his arms out slapping the floor, and I'm just thinking, 'Let me just hand the ball to him 'cause I'm not getting past him.'"

    Joakim, a one-time DPOY, spent nine of his 13-year career with the Bulls , playing in a city where Obama once served as Senator. The burly defender rested his defensive skills against the former No. 1 citizen, not giving him any presidential treatment.

    Related: ​​"It insults the game" - Barack Obama goes off on Tyrese Haliburton and his fellow All-Stars for not taking the All-Star Game seriously

    Playing hard against the president

    As the commander in chief, understandably, most players didn't want to bring intensity to those pickup games. However, Obama didn't need any presidential treatment from the NBA players. According to some players, he told them to play at their highest level, and the president would often trash-talk them to get the players going.

    "In our pickup games, people don't usually take it easy on me because I would talk about them after I beat him and then they'd get mad," Barack said.

    Noah was one player who didn't back down. He bullied the former president. As former NBA star Dwayne Wade , who was also invited, recalled, Joakim often elbowed the president and made him work for every play.

    It was an unforgettable moment for the invitees and President Obama, who took a break from administrative duties to play the sport he loves.

    Related: "He just needed to feel that a little bit" - When Joakim Noah retaliated after Obama trash-talked his jump shot

