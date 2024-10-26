Open in App
    When Paul Pierce earned $10,000 by betting on Kevin Garnett: "Counting the money up in the air"

    By Yakshpat Bhargava,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZK0A9_0wN0lhfZ00

    The connection between Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett was established from the moment they shared the court as teenagers during a tournament in Las Vegas. Although the two were unable to team up in college or for an entire decade after entering the NBA, the chemistry between KG and Paul became evident when they led the Boston Celtics to a championship in 2008.

    However, their blind trust in each other also extended beyond the court. So much so that on one occasion, "The Truth" earned $10,000 after picking the 6'11" forward during an arm-wrestling contest against the physically more intimidating Glen Davis .

    Garnett's arrival changed everything

    "The Big Ticket" was known for his intense competitive spirit. He was always determined to assert his dominance in every activity. Moreover, KG's winning mentality transformed the Celtics culture after the team missed the playoffs for two consecutive seasons before he arrived in 2007.

    Prompted by Garnett's unmatched energy and intensity, the team's internal competition grew so fierce that the players started betting on everything, from dice games to cards, as recounted by Kendrick Perkins.

    "So KG, when we was with the Celtics, we used to bet on everything," Perkins said . "We were so competitive outside of basketball we used to bet like, 'I bet you can't go do 50 push-ups in the snow.' That reality, it seems, once helped Pierce cash in."

    Pierce earned $10,000 by choosing KG

    Never one to back down from a challenge, whether from opponents or teammates, Garnett challenged Davis—who was noticeably stronger and bulkier—to an arm-wrestling match. Brian Scalabrine recalled on "The Lowe Post" podcast that Pierce was the lone Celtics player who placed his money on KG.

    Ultimately, Paul's move paid off handsomely, as the former DPOY beat "Big Baby," resulting in Pierce walking away with $10,000.

    "Everyone bet 'Big Baby,'" Scalabrine said . "All of a sudden, P comes out with the money like, 'I got $2,000, I've got $2,000 on 'Ticket.' The rest of the Celtics were eager to take Pierce's money, so he kept putting down bets until he had like $10,000 on the line... Paul Pierce (was) like counting the money up in the air."

    For KG, the triumph was not just about making Davis sweat the loss out but also about proving his teammates wrong. Consequently, after beating Glen, the legendary forward celebrated by ripping off his shirt and reminding the other Celtics players why, regardless of the activity, no one should ever bet against him.

    "All ya'll Mf's better take notice! I'm the silverback gorilla in this motherf***er and don't none of ya'll ever forget it! AAAHHH!!" Garnett screamed.

    While "The Truth" went home with $10,000, KG sent a message to everyone who was there—no matter the venue, he was always the alpha dog in the room.

